ChromaDex Partners with Personalized Nutrition Company, Persona Nutrition, Expanding Global Partnership with Nestlé Health Science

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the launch of its flagship cellular health supplement Tru Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside) as a supplement offering in Nestlé Health Science’s (NHSc) personalized nutrition service – Persona Nutrition . Persona is a personalized nutrition program that provides an online health assessment, a doctor-recommended vitamin routine, and monthly home delivery service.



There is an increasing amount of nutrition science available supporting the importance of maintaining the body’s NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a coenzyme important for cellular health, exercise, sleeping soundly and turning the food we eat into energy. ChromaDex’s patented Tru Niagen® is clinically proven to increase NAD levels.

“We appreciate Persona’s focus on personalized health and customer experience for its subscribers,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “Nestlé Health Science shares our commitment to science, and we are pleased to extend our partnership with them to include personalized nutrition.”

“Cellular health is at the core of the concept of beauty, from the inside out. As more health-conscious consumers want to optimize their health and wellness holistically, we are proud to partner with ChromaDex to offer its leading NAD-boosting Tru Niagen supplement to our customers,” says Persona CEO Jason Brown. “Tru Niagen is supported by published clinical studies and manufactured with the highest standard of safety and quality, which fits in nicely with our current portfolio of top-of-the-line nutritional supplements.”

In December 2018, ChromaDex entered into a license and supply agreement for NIAGEN® (nicotinamide riboside) with Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in pioneering quality science-based nutritional health solutions. The agreement provides NHSc the exclusive right to include CDXC’s patented nicotinamide riboside ingredient Tru Niagen in NHSc branded medical nutrition, and co-exclusive rights to include Tru Niagen in certain products within the consumer health category.

Niagen® is the only commercially available NR which has twice been successfully reviewed under U.S. Food & Drug Association's (FDA) new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification requirement and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). ChromaDex has also secured regulatory approvals on its patent-protected ingredient in Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside chloride innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”). ChromaDex has also secured regulatory approvals on its patent-protected ingredient in Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company’s team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

