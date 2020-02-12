Veru Continues Strong Positive Sales Momentum in Fiscal 2020 First Quarter; Net Revenues Increase 66%, Gross Profit Up 57%

/EIN News/ -- --Completion of VERU-111 Phase 1b Clinical Trial and Initiation of Phase 2 Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial in Q2 FY 2020--



MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), The Prostate Cancer Company, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer, today announced that net revenues increased 66% and gross profit rose 57% for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First-Quarter Financial Highlights: Fiscal 2020 vs Fiscal 2019

Net revenues increased 66% to $10.6 million from $6.4 million;

Gross profit increased 57% to $7.3 million from $4.6 million;

FC2 US prescription net revenues increased 148% to $6.1 million from $2.4 million;

Operating loss was $1.8 million; and

Net loss was $3.3 million, or $0.05 per share.

“Our robust fiscal 2020 first quarter net revenues and gross profit were driven primarily by the 148% growth in prescription sales of FC2,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “Both our top line and gross profit for the period exceeded last year’s first quarter, as well as the preceding quarter. Increased public sector sales of FC2 and growing demand for our PREBOOST®/Roman® Swipes product were also key contributors to our positive momentum. We continue to generate significant cash to invest in the clinical development of our prostate and oncology drug pipeline. We are off to a great start for fiscal 2020.

“On the clinical development front, we are on target to complete before the end of our current quarter, the Phase 1b portion and to initiate the Phase 2 portion of the clinical trial for VERU-111, our proprietary prostate cancer product. VERU-111, an oral, next generation, first-in-class, selective antitubulin, has demonstrated preliminary antitumor activity in men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and appears to be well tolerated with no evidence of treatment induced neutropenia, neurotoxicity or allergic (hypersensitivity) reactions that typically occur with IV taxane chemotherapy. To date, our Phase 1b/2 clinical study has enrolled and dosed 39 patients from 4.5 mg per day up to 81 mg per day. The study protocol called for continuing to enroll patients until a maximum tolerated dose was reached, or some safety side effect that indicates that higher doses may not be well tolerated, was observed. There have been reported side effects consistent with VERU-111’s and other antitubulins’ cytotoxic effects, such as mostly mild to moderate diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, which appear to be dose dependent.

“Although this study was designed for determination of safety, we do see evidence of preliminary antitumor activity. Historical controls from the literature report that the time to imaging based tumor progression in men like those enrolled in our study averages about 3.7 months. In our Phase 1b/2 trial, we have 20 men in the study that had the potential to be treated for 4.5 months. Even without having an optimal dose or dose schedule yet determined, there are 4 men who are still ongoing in the trial with no progression at 11.75, 10.4, 10.4 and 7.6 months. All these men have prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reductions. We have another 6 men that progressed at 4.2 months. The patient who has reached 11.75 months had a PSA reduction of -63% and has had cancerous lymph nodes shrink as measured by CT scan and confirmed by a second CT scan. We also have another patient who at the time of enrollment had progressing prostate cancer bone metastases, show improvements of these bone metastases based on a bone scan following treatment with VERU-111. There is also evidence that these anticancer effects appear to have a dose response—meaning higher doses at 3-week cycles have more activity.

“Last month, we announced positive top line data from our Phase 2 clinical study of Zuclomiphene citrate, a nonsteroidal oral estrogen receptor agonist, for the treatment of androgen deprivation hormone therapy (ADT) induced hot flashes in men who have advanced prostate cancer. The interim results at Day 42 indicate that Zuclomiphene has clinically meaningful activity against moderate to severe hot flashes and appears to be well tolerated with no reports of estrogen related side effects like breast tenderness or enlargement or venothromboembolic events. We plan to meet with the FDA to review the development plan and based on that discussion, we anticipate initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate Zuclomiphene for the treatment of ADT-induced moderate to severe hot flashes in men with prostate cancer by early summer.

“Our plan is also to submit by the end of next quarter an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VERU-100, our long-acting 3-month, small volume, subcutaneous depot gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer.

“TADFIN® (Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination Capsule), which is being developed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and would be the first combination of a PDE5 inhibitor and 5 alpha reductase inhibitor, is collecting 12-month stability data on manufacturing batches. The Company will submit an NDA for TADFIN which is expected in the second half of 2020. Our plan is to launch this product in the U.S. via telemedicine.

“Finally, two of our scientific abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium and are to be presented this weekend. The first presentation will provide proof of concept preclinical data on VERU-100 as a long acting GnRH antagonist subcutaneous depot. The second presentation is a survey of the impact of hot flashes on a contemporary cohort of men with advanced prostate cancer on ADT. This is the patient population that Zuclomiphene is being developed for to address this unmet medical need.”

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, Zuclomiphene citrate and VERU-100. VERU-111 is an oral, next-generation, first-in-class small molecule that targets and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules in cells to treat metastatic prostate cancer patients whose disease is resistant to both castration and novel androgen blocking agents (abiraterone or enzalutamide). VERU-111 is being evaluated in men with metastatic castration and androgen-blocking agent resistant prostate cancer in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. The clinical development program for VERU-111 is being expanded with plans to initiate additional Phase 2 studies. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being evaluated for estrogenic activity in a Phase 2 trial (Stage 1 testing placebo, Zuclomiphene 10mg, and Zuclomiphene 50mg) to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men with advanced prostate cancer. Veru plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial for Zuclomiphene in the first half of 2020. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation for ADT with multiple potential beneficial clinical attributes addressing the shortfalls of current FDA-approved ADT formulations for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist designed to be administered as a small volume subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 will immediately suppress testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. VERU-100 is anticipated to enter a Phase 2 dose-finding study in early 2020.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and the expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is the second half of calendar year 2020. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin XR capsules which is a formulation of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the “food effect” inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unwanted pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers, retail pharmacies, as well as OTC via the Company’s website at www.fc2.us.com . In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. PREBOOST® is marketed exclusively through online sales in the U.S. under the Roman Swipes brand name by Roman Health Ventures Inc. Roman is a leading telemedicine company that discreetly sells men's health products via the internet website www.getroman.com . To learn more about Veru products please visit www.verupharma.com .

Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,174,957 $ 6,295,152 Accounts receivable, net 5,970,163 5,021,057 Inventory, net 4,595,390 3,647,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,075,414 1,843,297 Total current assets 16,815,924 16,806,912 Property and equipment, net 336,171 351,895 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,153,779 — Deferred income taxes 8,586,279 8,433,669 Intangible assets, net 20,089,403 20,168,495 Goodwill 6,878,932 6,878,932 Other assets 675,910 988,867 Total assets $ 54,536,398 $ 53,628,770 Accounts payable $ 3,827,874 $ 3,124,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,103,412 5,509,575 Credit agreement, short-term portion 6,547,339 5,385,649 Operating lease liability, short-term portion 430,081 — Total current liabilities 16,908,706 14,019,975 Credit agreement, long-term portion 1,913,573 2,886,382 Residual royalty agreement 4,768,696 3,845,518 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 970,378 — Deferred income taxes 296,605 296,605 Other liabilities 35,907 247,154 Total liabilities 24,893,865 21,295,634 Total stockholders' equity 29,642,533 32,333,136 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,536,398 $ 53,628,770

Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 10,578,016 $ 6,371,809 Cost of sales 3,308,921 1,727,729 Gross profit 7,269,095 4,644,080 Operating expenses 9,053,488 5,655,807 Operating loss (1,784,393 ) (1,011,727 ) Non-operating expenses (1,597,451 ) (1,044,573 ) Loss before income taxes (3,381,844 ) (2,056,300 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (76,743 ) 92,498 Net loss $ (3,305,101 ) $ (2,148,798 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share outstanding $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 65,038,511 62,553,791

Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Net loss $ (3,305,101 ) $ (2,148,798 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities 2,342,005 1,659,099 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (1,547,406 ) (1,016,782 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,510,502 ) (1,506,481 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,807 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 412,114 6,726,155 Net (decrease) increase in cash (2,120,195 ) 5,219,674 Cash at beginning of period 6,295,152 3,759,509 Cash at end of period $ 4,174,957 $ 8,979,183

Veru Inc.

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 10,424,924 $ — $ — $ 10,424,924 PREBOOST 153,092 — — 153,092 Total net revenues 10,578,016 — — 10,578,016 Cost of sales 3,308,921 — — 3,308,921 Gross profit 7,269,095 — — 7,269,095 Operating expenses 1,465,502 5,246,381 2,341,605 9,053,488 Operating income (loss) $ 5,803,593 $ (5,246,381 ) $ (2,341,605 ) $ (1,784,393 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 6,324,397 $ — $ — $ 6,324,397 PREBOOST 47,412 — — 47,412 Total net revenues 6,371,809 — — 6,371,809 Cost of sales 1,727,729 — — 1,727,729 Gross profit 4,644,080 — — 4,644,080 Operating expenses 1,284,899 2,361,823 2,009,085 5,655,807 Operating income (loss) $ 3,359,181 $ (2,361,823 ) $ (2,009,085 ) $ (1,011,727 )

