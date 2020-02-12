Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Nakatani Shinichi’s Visit to Morocco and Senegal

Mr. NAKATANI Shinichi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to visit the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal from February 15 to 22.

In Morocco and Senegal, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Nakatani is scheduled to participate in invesments seminers in those countries and exchange views with key government officials, among others, as the head of the Public and Private Sector Joint Mission for Promoting Trade and Investment in Africa.

This will be the twelveth mission of its kind, and approximately 50 people are scheduled to participate in the mission from Japan’s business community, relevant government agencies and organizations. This mission is one of the efforts for realizing that Japanese private investment in Africa (PDF) will be increased as Prime Minister ABE Shinzo announced at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in August 2019. It is hoped that the visit of this mission will expand further the trade and investment between Japan and Africa and promote economic growth for both sides.



