Global Plasticizers Market By Applications Analysis Flooring & Wall, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods

The global plasticizers manufacturing market was worth $ 93.76 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% and reach $111.38 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasticizers manufacturing market is expected to grow at a rate of about 4.4% and reach $111.38 billion by 2023. Flexible packaging provides long-lasting safety, lightweight and compactness while maintaining a low carbon footprint, therefore creating a rising demand of PVC from the packaging industry, which contributes to the growth of the plasticizers market. However, strict regulations on using phthalates plasticizers is limiting the growth of the plasticizers market.

The plasticizers market consists of sales of plasticizers and related services. Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. The dominant applications are for rubber, resins and plastics especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The global plasticizers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The plasticizers market is segmented into phthalates plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, non-phthalates plasticizers, DOTP, adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates, and others.

By Geography - The global plasticizers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Plasticizers Market

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalates plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as being waterproof with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability.

Potential Opportunities In The Plasticizers Market

With increase in demand from end-use industries and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global plasticizers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG CHEM LTD., Evonik Industries Ag, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Group, UPC GROUP, and Bluesail.

