Global Carbon Dioxide Market Value To Reach $16.76 billion by 2023 According To TBRC

The global carbon dioxide market was worth $12.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% and reach $16.76 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon dioxide market is expected to grow at a rate of about 7.4% and reach $16.76 billion by 2023. Increased demand for the enhanced oil recovery market, supported with massive investments in advanced technologies, drove the carbon dioxide market and is also expected to drive the market for the next five years. However, the high cost for capturing, liquefying, and transporting carbon dioxide is a major challenge in the carbon dioxide market.

The carbon dioxide market consists of sales of carbon dioxide and its related services in the form of liquid, gas, and solid. Carbon dioxide is a colorless chemical element which is a product of both fermentation and combustion. It is widely used in the food industry for applications such as removing the caffeine from coffee beans to make decaffeinated coffee and for carbonating beer, soft drinks etc. Also used for cooling in food and manufacturing industries.

The global carbon dioxide market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The carbon dioxide market is segmented into liquid carbon dioxide, solid carbon dioxide, and gaseous carbon dioxide.

By Geography - The global carbon dioxide is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Carbon Dioxide Market

Carbon dioxide manufacturers are using advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to effectively capture, purify, liquefy, and store carbon dioxide. It is a technology that captures around 90% of carbon dioxide emissions generated from the use of fossil fuels in electricity production and industrial processes. CCS technologies offer an effective method for capturing carbon dioxide, restraining it from entering the environment.

Potential Opportunities In The Carbon Dioxide Market

With growth in the oil and gas industry and technology development, the scope and potential for the global carbon dioxide market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are AGA, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Airgas, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Continental Carbonic Products, Cosmo Engineering, and EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH.

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carbon dioxide market overviews, analyzes and forecasts carbon dioxide market size and growth for the global carbon dioxide market, carbon dioxide market share, carbon dioxide market players, carbon dioxide market size, carbon dioxide market segments and geographies, carbon dioxide market trends, carbon dioxide market drivers and carbon dioxide market restraints, carbon dioxide market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The carbon dioxide market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

