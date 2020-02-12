UN fears severe consequences on its efforts due to stoppage of its flights to/from Libya

The United Nations in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, are not granted permission by the LNA to land in Libya. This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks.

The United Nations is very concerned that preventing its flights from traveling in and out of Libya will severely hinder its humanitarian and good offices effort at a time when all its staff are working relentlessly to push forward the ongoing three-track intra-Libyan dialogue and to provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable conflict-affect civilians.



