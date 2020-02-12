Pretzel Market size is estimated to reach a strong CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Pretzel Market

2020 Pretzel Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for healthy snacks and change in the lifestyle of consumers coupled with the snacking trend to boost the pretzel market growth.

Further, evolution in the growing number of unhealthy populations, increasing popularity of snacks among the fledgling population to boost the inevitability for healthy eating habits to drive the pretzels market demand.

Based on the accessibility of raw materials pretzels considered to be a healthier alternative, owing to the presence of better ingredients such as tapioca, potato, sweet potato, wheat, and corn among others.

In addition,mounting usage of ingredients which relatively absorb less amount of oil to address the demand for healthier snacks is driving the pretzel market globally.

Moreover, adaptation of ground-breaking and unique packaging solutions coupled with resealable covers helps to preserve the freshness and outspread the shelf-life of the fillings.

However, heavy competition, rapid change in the tastes of consumers along with other major factors to challenge the market growth.

North America peers the Pretzel Market growth

North America holds the major share for pretzel market in the region owing to the overview of healthy alternates of pretzels in a varied choice of flavors to drive the market growth regionally.

Further, the U.S to be the foremost country in terms of consumption and making of pretzels in North America for both the hard and the soft-bread types pretzels.

In addition, cumulative application for frozen bakery products, frozen pretzels and frozen dough for pretzels to witness increasing demand from the consumers in North America over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Moreover, increasing focus on escalating production capabilities to be the additional factor to witness the pretzel market key trend. Therefore, Producers to concentrate on enhancing the production capacity to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. For example, Snyder offers pretzel minis, sticks, poppers, sandwiches and expands its pioneering snacks for pretzel-lovers.

Novel unveilings across key players to trigger the Pretzel market value

Increasing focus towards launching new products and flavors across leading players to boost the Pretzel market growth. For instance, in 2020, Auntie Anne was delivering freshly baked Heart-Shaped Pretzels each day of the week leading up to Valentine's Day.

Further, Fit Joy launched its first-ever grain free pretzels made with cassava flour, a gut-friendly alternative to traditional grain flours.

Additionally, in 2020, Kellogg innovated new Pop-Tarts Pretzel flavors on the Big Game.

Moreover, in 2019, Future Foods partnered with Tna to launch the pretzel range. In addition, Müller launched its first-ever ‘Pretzel Party’ Yogurt in the UK to add further inspiration to its core range to drive the pretzel market growth.

Furthermore, Philly Pretzel Factory expanded its menu by launching new mini cheese steaks, and a tangy sriracha dip in 2019.

Key players of the Pretzel market include Focus Brands, PepsiCo, Inc., Pretzels Inc., Mr.Pretzels, Campbell's Soup Company, Intersnack, Old Dutch Foods, Philly Pretzel Factory, and The Campbell Soup Company among others.



