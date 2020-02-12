Smart Office Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Office market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1338.7 million by 2024, from US$ 807.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Office business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Office market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Smart Office value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lighting Controls

HVAC Control Systems

Audio–Video Conferencing Systems

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens AG

Philips Lighting

SMART Technologies ULC

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Guangzhou Shiyuan

Crestron Electronics

Google

ABB Ltd

Coor

Anoto Group

Lutron Electronics

Timeular

Schneider Electric SA

