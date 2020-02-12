Smart Office Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Office market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1338.7 million by 2024, from US$ 807.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Office business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Office market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Office value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Lighting Controls
HVAC Control Systems
Audio–Video Conferencing Systems
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Siemens AG
Philips Lighting
SMART Technologies ULC
Cisco Systems
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Guangzhou Shiyuan
Crestron Electronics
Google
ABB Ltd
Coor
Anoto Group
Lutron Electronics
Timeular
Schneider Electric SA
