Cosmetics Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Cosmetics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Personal Care
Color Cosmetics
Perfumes
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hair Care
Skin Care
Make-up
Fragrance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Loréal
Amore Pacific
P&G
Estée Lauder
KAO
Unilever
lvmh
Shiseido
Chanel
Avon
Sisley
Jane iredale
Revlon
Jahwa
Jialan
Johnson & Johnson
Coty
INOHERB
Beiersdorf
Henkel
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cosmetics by Company
4 Cosmetics by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Cosmetics Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
