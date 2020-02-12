NexGen Summit unlocks the entrepreneurial spirit in Chandigarh youth

L-R: Vishal Khanna (Dy Director, FICCI), Rama Iyer (CIO, T-Hub), Mohit Chitkara (VP, Chitkara University), Dr. Sumeer Walia (Director, CEED), Raghav Hunasgi (Global Convener, Asia Inc. 500) & Ram Dhulipala (Lead - Digital Agriculture & Strategic Initiatives, ICRISAT)

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB , INDIA , February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Inc. 500 , in partnership with Chitkara University, organized NexGen Summit on Feb 6th, 2020 at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, to encourage and promote student entrepreneurship across the state.The full-day summit saw participation from 400+ students with 14 renowned speakers sharing insights from their entrepreneurial journeys along with discussing the importance of competition in business, the need for social entrepreneurship and the necessary measures to be taken by the government to encourage the youth towards social enterprises.The summit audience also witnessed the exchange of an MoU between Chitkara University and ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) with M/s. Madhu Chitkara (Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University), Dr. Archana Mantri (Pro-VC, Chitkara University), Dr. SumeerWalia (Director, CEED) and Mr. Ram Dhulipala (Lead - Digital Agriculture and Strategic Initiatives, ICRISAT) representing their organizations.The summit also served as the platform for the launch of Mr. Rama Iyer’s (CIO, T-Hub) book - “Innovation Ecosystem in India”. The senior management of Chitkara University and the speakers came forward to felicitate Dr. Sumeer Walia by bestowing him with Asia Inc. 500’s ‘Startup Ecosystem Champion - North India’ award for fostering and accelerating the spirit of entrepreneurship across the state.The jam-packed summit forged ahead with brilliant startup pitches from the top 7 finalists of the NexGen Student Entrepreneurship Challenge. The event concluded with awarding the top 3 best startup pitches by Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi (Global Convener, Asia Inc. 500).Speaking of the event, Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi said, "We, at Asia Inc. 500, are really excited to kick-start the first event of the NexGen Program in Chitkara University with an aim to sensitize and inculcate the entrepreneurial spirit among students. We had the opportunity to listen to eminent speakers and industry experts discussing innovation and recalling their learnings and experiences that have enriched their ventures. There were also a few phenomenal startup ideas from the finalists of the NexGen Student Entrepreneurship Challenge that kept me intrigued throughout in addition to celebrating and awarding the best breed of entrepreneurs and thought leaders”.Speaking of the event and the award, Dr. Sumeer Walia said, “It's a personal honour to have received this award from Asia Inc. 500 at the NexGen Summit 2020. I am happy that Asia Inc. 500’s global vision captures the global diversity in youth and fosters innovation and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. Programs laid out by Asia Inc. 500 are engaging and determined to create opportunities for the youth.”About NexGenAsia Inc. 500’s NexGen is an exclusive platform for colleges and universities that aims to form a network of like-minded students across India. The program facilitates and nurtures future leaders of the country and contributes to their career growth.NexGen empowers and grooms selected students across India who will be the first point of contact with their institute conducting events on various aspects of Tech and Non-Tech fields.For more information about us, please visit - https://asiainc500.com/about-nexgen/ About Asia Inc. 500Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.