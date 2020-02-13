Car Analysis, Inc. launches new line of accessories for BMW.

Crystal Series: Start/Stop Button, Gear Selector Lever, Multimedia Controller Knob Packaging for Crystal Series - Multimedia Controller Knob

Car Analysis, Inc. is introducing the Crystal Series – a new line of high-end accessories for the interior of BMW vehicles.

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The accessories feature control surfaces made of synthetic, diamond-cut crystal, similar to Swarovski crystal. The crystal is integrated into the iDrive controller knob, the gear selector lever, the Start/Stop button and the volume knob. It gives the interior a highly fashionable look and feel, with eye-catching facets reflecting the light.

Initially, Car Analysis will offer a Crystal upgrade kit for the iDrive controller for all BMW vehicles with the new cockpit layout. This includes the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 8 Series, X5, X6, X7 and the Z4 roadster. Additional accessories in the Crystal Series are scheduled for release later this year.

Car Analysis is distributing the Crystal Series product line in the U.S. through Fulfillment by Amazon. Car Analysis was a subcontractor to BMW during 2002–2019, responsible for a large BMW brochure production as well as extensive BMW website content.

Martin Thoren, president of Car Analysis: – We are very excited about applying our long-time knowledge of BMW cars and professional marketing materials towards offering the U.S. market this new line of aftermarket accessories, complementing BMW:s option Glass Controls for new vehicles.

Martin continues: – The components of the Crystal Series are manufactured to the exact same specifications as BMW uses. Our goal is for the products to have the same quality and functionality as BMW OEM parts. This includes high-quality installation instructions, 1-year warranty on parts and customer support for installations.

Car Analysis recommends using independent BMW workshops for installation of the Crystal Series.

© Copyright Car Analysis, Inc. All rights reserved.

Look and feel of a new BMW accessory in the Crystal Series.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.