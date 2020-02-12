Hematogenix Adds Myeloid Genotyping to its Menu of Genomic Testing

A Comprehensive and Clinically Relevant Approach to Genomic Profiling

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hematogenix announces an addition to their iDNAfy suite of genomic testing, Myeloid Genotyping by NGS. The panel performed using next generation sequencing (NGS), furthers the company’s commitment to be a global leader in the field of cancer research and diagnostic testing.The iDNAfy Myeloid NGS Panel is a comprehensive 75-gene panel that can add valuable insights into diseases such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and other Myeloid Malignancies. The panel is unique to the market in that it detects both single nucleotide variants (SNV) and internal tandem duplications (ITD), such as FLT3. The panel also identifies variants in genes that are traditionally difficult to detect, such as CCAAT Enhancer Binding Protein Alpha (CEBPA). The identification of the CEBPA gene variants is of critical importance in the prognosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia."Our goal with genomic testing is to provide a comprehensive and clinically-relevant approach to genomic profiling," said Hytham Al-Masri, M.D., CEO and Founder of Hematogenix. "I am pleased with the scientific experts in our laboratory and the processes we have developed, which enable us to rapidly assess the needs of our clients and bring testing such as this to the oncology market. Hematogenix continues to be an agile partner in biomarker development, clinical trials, and companion diagnostic selection while facilitating collaborative projects with our many pharma sponsors."The addition of Myeloid Genotyping is just one of the many ways Hematogenix strives to support both the therapeutic decisions and clinical trials of its clients in their quest for insight into patients' genomic profiles. The new panel is currently incorporated into the company's Pharma Services division About HematogenixHematogenixis a specialized CRO with a global presence, focused on cancer research and diagnostics. The company employs a team of top scientists and board-certified clinical, anatomic, and hematopathologists from around the world. Hematogenix offers an array of biomarker development and testing services which navigate the complexities of human subject clinical trials. The company's clinical laboratories are CAP, and CLIA certified, GCP compliant, and serve both the pharmaceutical industry as a specialized clinical research organization and the oncology industry as a clinical and anatomical testing provider.Learn more about Hematogenix's comprehensive biomarker development and testing services at www.hematogenix.com HEMATOGENIXis a registered trademark of Hematogenix Laboratory Services, LLC.Media ContactKathryn E. EvansPhone: 708-444-0444Email: kevans@hematogenix.com



