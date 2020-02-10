Energy Department Recognizes Oregon Department of Corrections for 50001 Ready Achievements

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognizes the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) for attaining 50001 Ready at two new facilities, Powder River and Shutter Creek. The DOC is also recognized for re-attesting the four original facilities that achieved 50001 Ready status in 2018.

DOE’s 50001 Ready program, managed by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), provides a self-paced, no-cost way for organizations to build a culture of structured energy improvement that leads to deeper and more sustained energy savings.

“50001 Ready is becoming the standard to get our prisons focused on energy management and then take it to the next level. The 50001 Ready process provides us with a means to control and reduce our agency’s energy consumption, carbon emissions, and costs,” said Chad Naugle, Sustainability Manager for Oregon DOC. “It’s an opportunity to educate staff and adults in custody on the importance of changing behaviors around conservation of energy and water.”

The Oregon DOC exceeded its initial 50001 Ready goal of attesting two to three facilities in 2018 by achieving 50001 Ready status at four facilities in 2018. In 2019, Oregon DOC added two new facilities and re-attested the four sites from 2018. The four re-attesting sites reported collective improvements of 6.5% in electricity, 23% in gas, and 13% in geothermal consumption over the previous year.

The Powder River and Shutter Creek facilities, which most recently attained 50001 Ready recognition, followed the pattern set by earlier 50001 Ready facilities in Oregon DOC; the teams built upon extensive energy management activities completed as part of the Strategic Energy Management (SEM) program through the Energy Trust of Oregon. In particular, the facility walk-throughs with the SEM leader helped identify and prioritize activities and investments for their periodic energy management reviews. Exposure to the system-wide 50001 Ready Navigator tool eased the learning curve on the process.

The Oregon DOC is leveraging the multi-site features of DOE’s online 50001 Ready Navigator tool to centrally track all 15 of its facilities, allowing the sustainability manager to access the Navigator’s multi-site dashboard to monitor progress at all sites, including any site-specific energy management activities.

Learn more about how the Oregon Department of Corrections earned 50001 Ready Status.

50001 Ready is managed by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO). AMO supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.