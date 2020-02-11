California Bank of Commerce Adds Michael Nicita as Executive Vice President, Senior Credit Administrator

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (CBC), has further expanded its Northern California presence with the addition of Michael Nicita as Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Administrator. Nicita will be based out of the Sacramento office and will be responsible for overseeing high-quality credit underwriting.



“We are thrilled to have Mike join us,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “He joins our team with experience in agricultural lending, which adds to the bank’s already well-established expertise in the manufacturing, contracting, professional services, dental and veterinary industries.”

Nicita has more than two decades of experience in commercial banking with an extensive background in the middle market. Prior to joining CBC, he served as Managing Director and Senior Credit Manager at Union Bank. He has also held positions at Wells Fargo, US Bank, Bank of America and Sacramento Commercial Bank. Nicita received a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and an MBA in finance from the University of California, Davis.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

Contact California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751

President and Chief Executive Officer

seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer

smyers@bankcbc.com

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748

AMF Media Group

caitie@amfmediagroup.com



