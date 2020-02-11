Guggenheim First Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: The Relative Value Case for Bank Loans Over High Yield

Guggenheim Investments explains why leveraged loans potentially offer better value than high-yield corporate bonds based on yields and loss-adjusted spreads

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its First Quarter 2020 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled “The Relative Value Case for Bank Loans Over High Yield,” the report discusses the investment merits of leveraged loans and high-yield corporate bonds.



Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

While we still prefer higher-rated over lower-rated debt, our First Quarter High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook focuses on the opportunity to move up in quality within the corporate capital structure, preferring senior secured loans over senior unsecured high yield bonds of comparable ratings based on both yields and loss-adjusted spreads.





The opportunity in senior secured bank loans is not without risk, but there are plenty of higher-quality borrowers that will survive the next downturn. While it remains prudent to stay defensive, some areas of the bank loan market offer such an opportunity.





The outperformance of high quality over low quality in 2019 highlights the realities within credit, namely that fundamentals are deteriorating rapidly at this late stage in the business cycle, and it is important to distinguish between haves and have-nots.





For investors looking for ways to upgrade quality in leveraged credit, loans present a good opportunity to move up the capital structure while still earning better spreads and yields than unsecured corporates. Nevertheless, investors should be aware of refinancing risk in BB loans and downgrade risk in single B loans.



We estimate that the high-yield corporate bond market offers a loss-adjusted spread of only 62 basis points compared to 274 basis points in bank loans.





Economic data suggest the Federal Reserve has successfully pushed off a recession. After tightening notably at the end of 2019, we expect credit spreads to move sideways over the next quarter, with possible widening resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $215 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 290+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 12.31.2019. The assets include leverage of $11.8bn for assets under management. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their value to decline. High-yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility.

One basis point is equal to 0.01 percent.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Partners

310.871.9208

Gerard.Carney@guggenheimpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.