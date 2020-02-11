National Research Corporation Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results.

Fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018:

Total Contract Value increased to $144.8 million, up 10%

Revenue increased 6% to $32.6 million

Operating Income increased 27% to $12.0 million

2019 calendar year results compared to 2018:

Net New Sales of $27.7 million, up 18%

Revenue increased 7% to $128.0 million

Operating Income increased 22% to $43.0 million

Voice of the Customer platform contract value surpassed $100 million, a 31% increase

Commenting on recent performance, Michael D. Hays, chief executive officer of National Research Corporation, said, “Our performance throughout the year reflects strong gains across the continuum of care where we witnessed growth in new customer acquisition and increased spend from existing customers which further validated increasing momentum for NRC’s industry-leading Voice of the Customer platform.

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $32.6 million, compared to $30.6 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $8.7 million, compared to $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.34 for the common stock (formerly Class A) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Regarding the Company’s financial performance, Kevin Karas, chief financial officer of National Research Corporation, said, “The significant growth in contract value, combined with the continued shift towards our higher margin VoC platform solutions, translated into strong financial performance with record revenue and operating income in the fourth quarter 2019. On a year-to-date basis, we increased net new sales by 18% over 2018 driven by the compelling value proposition of our VoC platform solutions.”



A listen-only simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2019 fourth quarter conference call will be available online at http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c88rjqy6 on February 12, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company’s solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to the Company that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 32,623 $ 30,639 $ 127,982 $ 119,686 Operating expenses: Direct expenses 11,166 11,892 46,435 47,577 Selling, general and administrative 8,241 7,885 32,973 31,371 Depreciation and amortization 1,254 1,467 5,539 5,463 Total operating expenses 20,661 21,244 84,947 84,411 Operating income 11,962 9,395 43,035 35,275 Other income (expense): Interest income 13 6 37 62 Interest expense (478 ) (522 ) (2,091 ) (1,513 ) Other, net (132 ) 661 (462 ) 885 Total other income (expense) (597 ) 145 (2,516 ) (566 ) Income before income taxes 11,365 9,540 40,519 34,709 Provision for income taxes 2,667 1,739 8,113 4,662 Net income $ 8,698 $ 7,801 $ 32,406 $ 30,047 Earnings per share of common stock: Basic earnings per share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.08 Class B $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 1.26 $ 1.04 Class B $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 1.27 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding Common (formerly Class A) - basic 24,852 24,684 24,809 23,562 Class B - basic -- -- -- 3,527 Common (formerly Class A) - diluted 25,715 25,534 25,652 24,448 Class B - diluted -- -- -- 3,628

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and par value)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,517 $ 12,991 Accounts receivable, net 11,639 11,922 Income taxes receivable 69 348 Other current assets 3,932 3,149 Total current assets 29,157 28,410 Net property and equipment 13,530 14,153 Goodwill 57,935 57,831 Other, net 10,063 7,638 Total assets $ 110,685 $ 108,032 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and line of credit $ 4,378 $ 3,667 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,913 3,447 Accrued compensation 6,086 5,798 Income taxes payable 366 636 Dividends payable 5,239 17,113 Deferred revenue 16,648 16,244 Other current liabilities 525 204 Total current liabilities 38,155 47,109 Notes payable, net of current portion 29,795 34,176 Other non-current liabilities 9,843 7,664 Total liabilities 77,793 88,949 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares, issued 30,151,574 in 2019 and 29,917,667 in 2018, outstanding 24,947,500 in 2019 and 24,800,796 in 2018 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 162,154 157,312 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (93,357 ) (106,339 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment (2,209 ) (2,916 ) Treasury stock (33,726 ) (29,004 ) Total shareholders’ equity 32,892 19,083 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 110,685 $ 108,032

Contact: Kevin R. Karas

Chief Financial Officer

402-475-2525



