Aussie Favourite Ayesha Rose joins on American projects from Essential 11

High fashion photographer Leeroy T captured Ayeshah in an intimate fashion shoot in 2019 Ayeshah Rose shot by Marnya Rothe. Rose will film a slew of projects over the next few years in the US.

Rose has a one-of-a-kind talent and diverse appeal which will resonate with viewers all over the world - a very important consideration in today’s market.” — Ayeshah Rose's representatives

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Underbelly' actress Ayeshah Rose has followed in the footsteps of Australian starlets before her and signed on for a slew of projects shooting in the United States, from renowned company Essential 11 in association with Atlantic Nomad.The mixed-raced Australian, who has also made a memorable appearance on award-winning drama 'Home and Away', is expected to film 'Inmates' across 2020. The gripping film will be set in the not-too-distant future and feature Rose in the lead role.Rose will play 'Jane F Cornell', a struggling university student who cons small American towns into buying what she claims to be the last of natural minerals and stones.In addition, the talented multi-hyphenate, who won awards for her film 'Me Too', is attached to another raft of productions from Essential: 'Able Bodied' and 'The Line'.“I am extremely excited to be filming projects with Essential Media, partnering with Atlantic Nomad in the U.S..”Later this year, Ayeshah will also be premiering her ‘Me Too’ follow-up, 'Shoulda', a project exploring modern-day human interaction and intimacy struggles.Her reps expressed the following sentiment: “Rose has a one-of-a-kind talent and diverse appeal which will resonate with viewers all over the world - a very important consideration in today’s market.”Rose is repped by Helen Pandos Management in Australia, Matilda Comers at Fictious and Richman Business Management in the US.



