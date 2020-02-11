Continental Mapping Adds Key Staff to Continue Strong Growth

SUN PRAIRIE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continental Mapping, celebrating its 20th year in business, continues to support and fuel its ongoing growth by hiring numerous leaders in key positions throughout the company. These new staff bring leadership skills, broad industry exposure, a new presence in different geographies, and technical skills that will drive and support the firm’s expansion.Kieran Boylan – Chief Financial Officer. Kieran is an experienced financial executive with strong leadership in compliance, planning, budgeting, operations, forecasting, and strategic financial decision-making. Kieran’s CFO experience ranges from start-up/high growth defense contractors to multi-billion-dollar firms, investment banking, teaching experience at George Washington, George Mason and U. of Virginia, and as a Captain in the US Marine Corps Reserve. A sampling of his experience includes Aeryon Defense, Los Alamos Technical Associates, and several roles internationally in London, Singapore, and Kuwait for defense contractors including Agility, KBR, and Hughes/Raytheon.Sean Braziel – General Manager, Defense & Intelligence. Sean brings 22 years of active military intelligence experience with the US Marine Corps, Lieutenant Colonel, (Ret.), to the leadership of Defense & Intelligence. Sean brings a mission-oriented mindset to Continental Mapping given his 13 combat/crisis deployments and worldwide experiences including 4 years at the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA) where he retired as the Deputy Commander. Sean spent the last 3 years in industry helping firms strategize, plan, and grow effectively.Mark Rivecco – Deputy Director – Operations, Defense & Intelligence. Mark brings 25+ years of leadership and experience developed in the telecommunications market to the company where he’ll help oversee all aspects of Defense & Intelligence operations. Mark has an MBA, a master’s certification in project management and a dedicated focus on results.Drew Bouloy – Deputy Director of Development and Strategy. Drew has 30+ years of Imagery Analyst experience in the US Air Force and industry including almost 7 years most recently as a contractor with SOCOM data experts using agile methodologies and provides strategic consulting for Data-INT integration across the SOF enterprise. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Drew will help the company expand its geospatial offerings to the SOF community.Christian Ruenzi – Business Development. Christian brings 16 years of geospatial experience to Continental Mapping ranging from sales and account management roles with ESRI, Blue Marble Geographics and Boundless/Planet Labs. Christian has a wide breadth of geospatial experience with a particular focus and emphasis on the federal government. Headquartered in the Washington DC area, Christian brings additional presence for Continental Mapping in the federal government arena.Ken Barnes – Solution Architect. Ken brings deep business analyst and technical skills to Continental Mapping to assist in the implementation of workflows and technologies across the company. Ken obtained his degree in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M prior to working with firms such as John Deere, Rockwell Collins and Heartland Financial.Amanda Dorn – Operations Manager, Defense & Intelligence. Amanda brings 13 years of business experience to the Defense & Intelligence team including contracts management, project management and compliance. Amanda is a high-energy leader with expertise in cross-functional team management.Jesse Flugaur – IT Manager. Jesse brings 15 years of enterprise IT experience to Continental Mapping. He joins Continental Mapping from Agrace HospiceCare where he administered a highly virtualized, complex IT infrastructure that connected multiple facilities, ran dozens of business systems, and supported hundreds of healthcare workers while maintaining tight security, leveraging the cloud and implementing new technologies such as hyperconverged infrastructure.About Continental MappingContinental Mapping Consultants, Inc. is a dynamic, midsize geospatial technology and automation company providing authoritative geospatial answers for global markets. Sourcing data from earth, sky, and space, we develop actionable intelligence to enhance critical decision-making for government and private entities focused on national security, mobility, infrastructure, and environmental concerns. Proven processes and proprietary technologies augment our geospatial data collection, curation, analysis, and dissemination capabilities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Continental Mapping has mapped in over 180 countries and on all seven continents.



