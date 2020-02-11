Seneca welcomes the decision to allow Ontario colleges to offer stand-alone nursing degrees

The move by the Ontario government will open new doors for students interested in health care

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca welcomes the decision by the Ontario government to give colleges the option to deliver stand-alone nursing degree programs rather than requiring them to send their students to universities after two years of study.

“For students, the convenience and often lower cost of being able to complete their studies at one institution is important,” said David Agnew, Seneca President. “Equally important is the benefit for local communities who will have greater access to highly skilled health care professionals.”

Mr. Agnew congratulated the government for recognizing the high-quality baccalaureate education colleges have been providing for many years. “Seneca is proud to be a leader in degree education with 18 degrees in health, technology and business. The government’s decision gives more choice to students and more flexibility to colleges and universities in the way they offer nursing programs.”

Seneca’s School of Nursing at King Campus offers great learning experiences delivered by a knowledgeable and caring faculty. Students in the Honours Bachelor in Nursing degree program have state-of-the-art facilities, including 40-bed patient care rooms, simulation suites and the introduction of new VR technology. Seneca also has well-established partnerships with health care employers across the Greater Toronto Area.

Amar Shah Seneca College 416-491-5050 ext. 77567 amar.shah@senecacollege.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.