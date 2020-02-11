Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 24
/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.
To participate by telephone, please dial:
- (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
- (631) 291-4622 (International)
- Conference ID: 3094243
News media may listen only.
A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.
|Contacts
|Investors:
|Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
|Media:
|Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.
Source: Armstrong World Industries
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.