There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,525 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results February 24

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. 

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 3094243

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

   
Contacts
Investors:  Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:  Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677
   

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.