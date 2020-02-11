Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.255 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2020. This represents a 2% increase over dividends declared for the first quarter of 2019. On an annual basis, the cash dividend paid to shareholders has increased in 24 of the last 25 years.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $829 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System and has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

For additional information, contact:

Robert W. Dumas

Chairman, President, and CEO

(334) 821-9200



