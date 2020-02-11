NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported GAAP net income of $50.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $52.6 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. This compares with GAAP net income of $49.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $49.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported GAAP net income of $35.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $32.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted return-on-equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.



Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, "In the fourth quarter, National MI delivered record results, capping a year of standout success. In 2019, we delivered exceptionally strong financial performance, broad success in customer development, and best in-class growth in NIW and insurance in-force. We continued to innovate in the reinsurance and capital markets, and remain focused on driving disciplined growth and sustained performance across all market cycles."

As of December 31, 2019, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $94.8 billion, up 6% compared to $89.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and 38% compared to $68.6 billion as of December 31, 2018.





Net premiums earned for the quarter were $95.5 million, up 3% compared to $92.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and 38% compared to $69.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.





Total underwriting and operating expenses in the quarter were $31.3 million, compared to $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Expense ratio in the quarter was 32.8%, compared to 35.0% in the third quarter of 2019 and 42.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018.





At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.2 billion and shareholders' equity was $930 million. Book value per share was $13.61.





Return-on-equity for the quarter was 22.3% and adjusted return-on-equity was 23.3%.





At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $1,016 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $773 million.

The non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted return-on-equity for the quarters presented exclude the after-tax impact of periodic capital markets transaction costs, changes in the fair value of our warrant liability and realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change (1) Change (1) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Q/Q Y/Y INSURANCE METRICS ($billions) Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 94.8 $ 89.7 $ 68.6 6 % 38 % New Insurance Written - NIW Monthly premium 11.1 13.0 6.3 (15 ) % 76 % Single premium 0.9 1.1 0.7 (22 ) % 30 % Total (2) 11.9 14.1 7.0 (15 ) % 72 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts) Net Premiums Earned 95.5 92.4 69.3 3 % 38 % Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 4.3 2.6 2.1 66 % 99 % Underwriting and Operating Expenses (3) 31.3 32.3 29.3 (3 ) % 7 % Net Income 50.2 49.8 35.5 1 % 41 % Adjusted Net Income 52.6 49.9 32.1 5 % 64 % Cash and Investments $ 1,182.0 $ 1,119.1 $ 936.8 6 % 26 % Shareholders' Equity 930.4 873.5 701.5 7 % 33 % Book Value per Share $ 13.61 $ 12.86 $ 10.58 6 % 29 % Loss Ratio 4.5 % 2.8 % 3.1 % Expense Ratio (3) 32.8 % 35.0 % 42.4 %

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.

(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.

(3) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted return-on-equity enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the years that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return-on-equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders’ equity for the period.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted return-on-equity exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability. (2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles. (3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results. (4) Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 95,517 $ 69,261 $ 345,015 $ 251,197 Net investment income 7,962 6,952 30,856 23,538 Net realized investment gains 264 6 45 57 Other revenues 1,154 40 2,855 233 Total revenues 104,897 76,259 378,771 275,025 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,269 2,141 12,507 5,452 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 31,296 29,339 126,621 116,966 Service expenses(1) 937 45 2,248 270 Interest expense 2,974 3,028 12,085 14,979 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 2,632 (3,538 ) 8,657 1,397 Total expenses 42,108 31,015 162,118 139,064 Income before income taxes 62,789 45,244 216,653 135,961 Income tax expense 12,594 9,724 44,696 28,034 Net income $ 50,195 $ 35,520 $ 171,957 $ 107,927 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 2.54 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.46 $ 2.47 $ 1.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 68,140 66,308 67,573 65,019 Diluted 70,276 69,013 69,721 67,652 Loss ratio(2) 4.5 % 3.1 % 3.6 % 2.2 % Expense ratio(3) 32.8 % 42.4 % 36.7 % 46.6 % Combined ratio (4) 37.2 % 45.5 % 40.3 % 48.8 % Net income $ 50,195 $ 35,520 $ 171,957 $ 107,927 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (benefit) expense of ($444) and $392 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $8,548 and ($3,285) for the years ended December 31, 2019, and 2018 respectively (1,668 ) 1,476 32,155 (12,357 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $55 and $1 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $9 and ($27) for the years ended December 31, 2019, and 2018 respectively (208 ) (4 ) (35 ) 102 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (1,876 ) 1,472 32,120 (12,255 ) Comprehensive income $ 48,319 $ 36,992 $ 204,077 $ 95,672

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,113,779 and $924,987 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) $ 1,140,940 $ 911,490 Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,662 and $1,414 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 41,089 25,294 Premiums receivable 46,085 36,007 Accrued investment income 6,831 5,694 Prepaid expenses 3,512 3,241 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 59,972 46,840 Software and equipment, net 26,096 24,765 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 15,488 30,370 Other assets 21,171 4,708 Total assets $ 1,364,818 $ 1,092,043 Liabilities Term loan $ 145,764 $ 146,757 Unearned premiums 136,642 158,893 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,904 31,141 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 23,752 12,811 Reinsurance funds withheld 14,310 27,114 Warrant liability, at fair value 7,641 7,296 Deferred tax liability, net 56,360 2,740 Other liabilities (1) 10,025 3,791 Total liabilities 434,398 390,543 Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 68,358,074 and 66,318,849 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 684 663 Additional paid-in capital 707,003 682,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 17,288 (14,832 ) Retained earnings 205,445 33,488 Total shareholders' equity 930,420 701,500 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,364,818 $ 1,092,043

(1) "Deferred Ceding Commissions have" been reclassified to "Other liabilities" in prior periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 95,517 $ 92,381 $ 69,261 Net investment income 7,962 7,882 6,952 Net realized investment gains 264 81 6 Other revenues 1,154 1,244 40 Total revenues 104,897 101,588 76,259 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,269 2,572 2,141 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 31,296 32,335 29,339 Service expenses(1) 937 909 45 Interest expense 2,974 2,979 3,028 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 2,632 (1,139 ) (3,538 ) Total expenses 42,108 37,656 31,015 Income before income taxes 62,789 63,932 45,244 Income tax expense 12,594 14,169 9,724 Net income $ 50,195 $ 49,763 $ 35,520 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (264 ) (81 ) (6 ) Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 2,632 (1,139 ) (3,538 ) Capital markets transaction costs — 1,689 102 Adjusted income before taxes 65,157 64,401 41,802 Income tax expense on adjustments (55 ) 338 20 Adjusted net income $ 52,618 $ 49,894 $ 32,058 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 70,276 70,137 69,013 Diluted EPS $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.46 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.46 Return-on-equity 22.3 % 23.6 % 20.9 % Adjusted return-on-equity 23.3 % 23.7 % 18.8 %

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.





Historical Quarterly Data 2019 2018 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data) Net premiums earned $ 95,517 $ 92,381 $ 83,249 $ 73,868 $ 69,261 $ 65,407 Net investment income 7,962 7,882 7,629 7,383 6,952 6,277 Net realized investment gains (losses) 264 81 (113 ) (187 ) 6 (8 ) Other revenues 1,154 1,244 415 42 40 85 Total revenues 104,897 101,588 91,180 81,106 76,259 71,761 Expenses Insurance claims and claim expenses 4,269 2,572 2,923 2,743 2,141 1,099 Underwriting and operating expenses(1) 31,296 32,335 32,190 30,800 29,339 30,323 Service expenses(1) 937 909 353 49 45 56 Interest expense 2,974 2,979 3,071 3,061 3,028 2,972 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 2,632 (1,139 ) 1,685 5,479 (3,538 ) 5,464 Total expenses 42,108 37,656 40,222 42,132 31,015 39,914 Income before income taxes 62,789 63,932 50,958 38,974 45,244 31,847 Income tax expense 12,594 14,169 11,858 6,075 9,724 7,036 Net income $ 50,195 $ 49,763 $ 39,100 $ 32,899 $ 35,520 $ 24,811 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.73 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 68,140 67,849 67,590 66,692 66,308 65,948 Diluted 70,276 70,137 69,590 68,996 69,013 68,844 Other data Loss Ratio(2) 4.5 % 2.8 % 3.5 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 1.7 % Expense Ratio(3) 32.8 % 35.0 % 38.7 % 41.7 % 42.4 % 46.4 % Combined ratio (4) 37.2 % 37.8 % 42.2 % 45.4 % 45.5 % 48.0 %

(1) Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

(4) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.





New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW Three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 11,085 $ 12,994 $ 11,067 $ 6,211 $ 6,296 $ 6,675 Single 864 1,106 1,112 702 666 686 Primary $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361





Primary and pool IIF As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (In Millions) Monthly $ 77,097 $ 71,814 $ 63,922 $ 55,995 $ 51,655 $ 46,967 Single 17,657 17,899 17,786 17,239 16,896 16,560 Primary 94,754 89,713 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 Pool 2,570 2,668 2,758 2,838 2,901 2,974 Total $ 97,324 $ 92,381 $ 84,466 $ 76,072 $ 71,452 $ 66,501

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction and 2018 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction and 2019 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 The QSR Transactions Ceded risk-in-force $ 5,137,249 $ 4,901,809 $ 4,558,862 $ 4,534,353 $ 4,292,450 $ 3,960,461 Ceded premiums earned (23,673 ) (23,151 ) (20,919 ) (21,468 ) (20,487 ) (19,286 ) Ceded claims and claim expenses 1,030 766 770 899 710 337 Ceding commission earned 4,691 4,584 4,171 4,206 4,084 3,814 Profit commission 13,314 13,254 11,884 12,061 11,666 11,272 The ILN Transactions Ceded premiums $ (4,263 ) $ (4,409 ) $ (2,895 ) $ (3,023 ) $ (3,257 ) $ (3,093 )

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 12,179 $ 6,913 $ 6,962 $ 7,361 New risk written 3,082 3,651 3,183 1,799 1,799 1,883 Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 94,754 89,713 81,708 73,234 68,551 63,527 Risk in force (1) 24,173 22,810 20,661 18,373 17,091 15,744 Policies in force (count) (1) 366,039 350,395 324,876 297,232 280,825 262,485 Average loan size (1) $ 0.259 $ 0.256 $ 0.252 $ 0.246 $ 0.244 $ 0.242 Coverage percentage (2) 25.5 % 25.4 % 25.3 % 25.1 % 24.9 % 24.8 % Loans in default (count) (1) 1,448 1,230 1,028 940 877 746 Percentage of loans in default (1) 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.28 % Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 84 $ 70 $ 58 $ 53 $ 48 $ 42 Average premium yield (3) 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.43 % Earnings from cancellations $ 8.0 $ 7.4 $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 2.1 $ 2.6 Annual persistency (4) 76.8 % 82.4 % 86.0 % 87.2 % 87.1 % 86.1 % Quarterly run-off (5) 7.7 % 7.5 % 5.1 % 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.3 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.

(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period.

(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ($ In Millions) >= 760 $ 6,253 $ 6,994 $ 3,125 740-759 1,864 2,288 1,198 720-739 1,712 2,102 1,033 700-719 1,204 1,450 797 680-699 662 915 559 <=679 254 351 250 Total $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 6,962 Weighted average FICO 756 754 750





Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 663 $ 989 $ 582 90.01% to 95.00% 5,528 6,592 3,409 85.01% to 90.00% 4,296 4,933 2,224 85.00% and below 1,462 1,586 747 Total $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 6,962 Weighted average LTV 91.4 % 91.7 % 92.1 %





Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) Purchase $ 9,041 $ 11,284 $ 6,627 Refinance 2,908 2,816 335 Total $ 11,949 $ 14,100 $ 6,962

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2019.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2019 IIF RIF (In Millions) December 31, 2019 $ 42,060 $ 10,916 2018 19,579 4,977 2017 14,961 3,710 2016 11,944 2,995 2015 5,370 1,361 2014 and before 840 214 Total $ 94,754 $ 24,173

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 44,793 $ 41,855 $ 31,870 740-759 15,728 15,028 11,294 720-739 13,417 12,666 9,338 700-719 10,284 9,822 7,574 680-699 6,774 6,559 5,062 <=679 3,758 3,783 3,413 Total $ 94,754 $ 89,713 $ 68,551





Primary RIF by FICO As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 11,388 $ 10,611 $ 7,955 740-759 4,034 3,847 2,836 720-739 3,465 3,257 2,341 700-719 2,632 2,501 1,886 680-699 1,728 1,665 1,256 <=679 926 929 817 Total $ 24,173 $ 22,810 $ 17,091





Primary IIF by LTV As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 8,640 $ 8,500 $ 6,774 90.01% to 95.00% 44,668 42,255 31,507 85.01% to 90.00% 30,163 28,083 20,668 85.00% and below 11,283 10,875 9,602 Total $ 94,754 $ 89,713 $ 68,551





Primary RIF by LTV As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 2,390 $ 2,326 $ 1,801 90.01% to 95.00% 13,086 12,358 9,185 85.01% to 90.00% 7,376 6,854 4,994 85.00% and below 1,321 1,272 1,111 Total $ 24,173 $ 22,810 $ 17,091





Primary RIF by Loan Type As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Fixed 98 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years — — — Five years and longer 2 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 89,713 $ 81,708 $ 63,527 NIW 11,949 14,100 6,962 Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (6,908 ) (6,095 ) (1,938 ) IIF, end of period $ 94,754 $ 89,713 $ 68,551

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 California 11.8 % 11.9 % 13.0 % Texas 8.2 8.1 8.2 Florida 5.7 5.6 5.0 Virginia 5.3 5.3 4.9 Arizona 3.9 4.2 4.9 Illinois 3.8 3.8 3.4 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.6 Michigan 3.5 3.5 3.6 Colorado 3.4 3.4 3.5 Maryland 3.4 3.3 3.2 Total 52.6 % 52.7 % 53.3 %





The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2019 Book year Original Insurance Written Remaining Insurance in Force % Remaining of Original Insurance Policies Ever in Force Number of Policies in Force Number of Loans in Default # of Claims Paid Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1) Cumulative Default Rate (2) Current default rate (3) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 22 14 % 655 123 1 1 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 2014 3,451 818 24 % 14,786 4,406 43 40 4.2 % 0.6 % 1.0 % 2015 12,422 5,370 43 % 52,548 25,459 179 94 2.8 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 2016 21,187 11,944 56 % 83,626 51,347 293 87 2.2 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 2017 21,582 14,961 69 % 85,897 64,041 464 41 3.2 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 2018 27,295 19,579 72 % 104,043 80,456 399 19 4.0 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 2019 45,141 42,060 93 % 148,423 140,207 69 — 1.4 % — % — % Total $ 131,240 $ 94,754 489,978 366,039 1,448 282

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.

(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.





The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 20,505 $ 10,908 $ 12,811 $ 8,761 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (4,309 ) (2,517 ) (3,001 ) (1,902 ) Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 16,196 8,391 9,810 6,859 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 3,789 2,770 14,737 7,860 Prior years (3) 480 (629 ) (2,230 ) (2,408 ) Total claims and claim expenses incurred 4,269 2,141 12,507 5,452 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 204 93 204 130 Prior years (3) 1,448 629 3,849 2,371 Reinsurance terminations (4) — — (549 ) — Total claims and claim expenses paid 1,652 722 3,504 2,501 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 18,813 9,810 18,813 9,810 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 4,939 3,001 4,939 3,001 Ending balance $ 23,752 $ 12,811 $ 23,752 $ 12,811





(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions, included in "Other assets" on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance. (3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance. (4) Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.



For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Beginning default inventory 1,230 746 877 928 Plus: new defaults 591 479 2,429 1,559 Less: cures (319 ) (318 ) (1,702 ) (1,521 ) Less: claims paid (54 ) (30 ) (152 ) (89 ) Less: claims denied — — (4 ) — Ending default inventory 1,448 877 1,448 877

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Number of claims paid (1) 54 30 152 89 Total amount paid for claims $ 2,051 $ 947 $ 5,030 $ 3,164 Average amount paid per claim $ 38 $ 32 $ 33 $ 36 Severity(2) 80 % 64 % 74 % 72 %





(1) Count includes 5 and 19 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and 3 and 8 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.





The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Case (1) $ 15 $ 14 IBNR (2) 1 1 Total $ 16 $ 15

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.

(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.





The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

As of December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Available Assets $ 1,016,387 $ 955,554 $ 733,762 Risk-Based Required Assets 773,474 637,914 511,268







