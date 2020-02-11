Call for Applications for AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation Analytical Science Student Award

New awards program supports student innovation in life science testing

ROCKVILLE, MD, US, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL today announced that applications are being accepted for the 2020 AOAC INTERNATIONAL/Eurofins Foundation “Testing for Life” Student Award.

The AOAC Award, supported by contributions from the Eurofins Foundation, is designed to encourage student researchers who are advancing basic or applied science in analytical or molecular testing for food safety, food security, food defense, food authenticity, or health and environmental protection.

“Eurofins is proud to support the new generation of promising scientists exploring novel solutions to analytical science challenges,” said Gilles Martin, CEO of Eurofins Scientific. “Encouraging these young innovators is aligned with the Eurofins Foundation mission: to contribute to a safer and healthier world by advancing testing technologies.”

Up to five winners will receive a cash prize of US $3,000 and funding to attend the 2020 AOAC INTERNATIONAL Annual Meeting September 11-17 in Orlando, Florida, where they will present their work to hundreds of leading analytical scientists from around the world. In addition, awardees receive a 2-day mentorship experience tailored to their area of research and a 1-year membership in AOAC. They will also be featured in AOAC’s highly respected Inside Laboratory Management magazine.

“This is a unique program for mentoring up-and-coming scientists,” said Dave Schmidt, Executive Director of AOAC INTERNATIONAL. “By providing an opportunity for students to showcase their work and network with top scientists in their field, AOAC and Eurofins Foundation are laying the foundation for a promising future in life science testing.”

Submitted abstracts and supporting material will be judged by a panel of analytical science experts from industry, government, academia, and nonprofit sectors. Applications for the 2020 Award must be received by March 31, 2020. Details and a submission form are available on the Awards guidance web page.

For more information, please contact Marida Hines, Communications Manager at mhines@aoac.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.