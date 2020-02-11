AFFINITY BIO PARTNERS AND AI HEALTH OUTCOMES (CANNABOT™) EXPANSION IN BOSTON, MA AND TAMPA, FL

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- (BUSINESS WIRE)—Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, a global clinical research organization focused on Medical Cannabis and CBD Clinical Research, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, a non-profit patient advocacy firm and AI Health Outcomes, LLC, an Artificial Intelligence Technology company which is the parent company to the CannaBot™ have launched offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Tampa, Florida.“We are thrilled with the expansion of Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, AI Health Outcomes, LLC (CannaBot™) and Affinity Patient Advocacy by launching offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Tampa, Florida. As we continue to be the pioneers in the Medical Cannabis and CBD clinical research, artificial technology and patient advocacy industries it is critical for us to have offices throughout the United States. I look forward to additional opportunities to expand our presence into other states. Patient care is our first priority throughout each of these companies.”, stated Christina DiArcangelo Puller, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, CEO and Founder, Board President, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, CEO, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO, CannaBot™ and Co-Host of “Coming Out with Cannabis” YouTube channel.###Affinity Bio Partners is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that provides best in class services while maintaining a personal approach. There are many CROs in the market, but there is only one that will give our client’s organization the attention, services and results. For more information on the company or general inquiries, please email: info@affinitybiopartners.com or visit us at www.affinitybiopartners.com . Follow us on twitter at inf03006608, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. AI Health Outcomes is an artificial intelligence technology company that has developed the first AI Bots; CannaBot™, DrBot™, a Learning Management System and an AI Patient Recruitment tool to assist with clinical research enrollment. For more information, please email: info@aihealthoutcomes.com or visit us at www.aihealthoutcomes.com , cannabot.ai, Facebook at CannaBot, Twitter at BotCanna, Linkedin and Instagram at cannabot. Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org , Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.



