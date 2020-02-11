The future of 5G is now: Samsung Galaxy S20 is coming to Verizon

/EIN News/ -- Verizon furthers its commitment to 5G Built Right with the launch of multiband Galaxy S20 5G series



Preorders for Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G begin February 21

Galaxy S20 5G for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in Q2 of 2020

Galaxy S20 series features groundbreaking new zoom technology and lets you shoot video in 8K

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung’s next-generation 5G smartphones — Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — were just unveiled and they are coming to Verizon.

The Galaxy S20 series will give you professional-caliber photos and videos using the largest image sensor available in a Galaxy smartphone, and both phones offer performance and power upgrades to keep you going regardless of whether you’re at work or play. Best of all, the phones take advantage of Verizon’s blazingly fast 5G Ultra Wideband network and will work on our low-band 5G network launching later this year, further solidifying Verizon’s goal to building 5G right for all our customers. What's more? These phones also work great on Verizon's 4G LTE network. So you can feel confident using your phone on America’s most awarded network.

When can I get one and how much does it cost?

Preorders for the Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on Verizon start February 21 at 12:01am ET and both phones will be available in stores and online on March 6. The Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, will be available in the second quarter of 2020. Pricing is as follows:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9”) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,399.99 retail) 1 .

starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,399.99 retail) . Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7”) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail).

starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail). Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail; coming to Verizon Q2 2020).

Why is it awesome?

The Galaxy S20 series builds on a legacy of innovation that has made Samsung a leader in 5G and a name synonymous with powerful cameras, hyper-fast performance and stunning design. Here are the coolest features of the Galaxy S20 series:

5G Built Right: The Galaxy S20 5G series taps into Verizon’s lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, as well as Verizon’s low-band 5G network, going live later this year. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers access to speeds that will change the way you use your smartphone for work, play and everything in between.

As it continues to expand, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will allow you to game with near-zero lag time and upload photos and videos to your favorite content-sharing platform as fast as you can shoot. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in 34 cities, 17 stadiums and seven indoor arenas, with many more being lit up throughout 2020.

A brand new camera system: Designed for the way you live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and Samsung’s biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment. The Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G include a 64-megapixel camera with 30x Space Zoom, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G offers a massive 108-megapixel camera with 100x Space Zoom.

For videographers, the devices can shoot in 8K so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Thanks to Super Steady’s anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal. What’s more? You can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. And, Use Single Take2 on the Galaxy S20 to capture a number of photo and videos, such as live focus, cropped, ultra wide and more, and use AI to recommend the best shot.

Striking design: The Galaxy S20 features Samsung’s gorgeous Infinity-O Display that gives you a cinematic viewing experience in the palm of your hand. The new 120Hz refresh rate display gives you lightning fast touch response and super smooth graphics. Both phones include an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for added security and an unobtrusive, centered front-facing camera cut-out for a sleek look.

Down to business.

Beyond the ability to connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to help run your business, the Galaxy S20 also offers great security. The Galaxy S20 series is protected by Knox — the military-grade mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through the software level. Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the S20+ comes with a 25W fast charger and the Ultra supports 45W super-fast charging to get you up and running in minutes.

What other Samsung products are coming to Verizon?

Verizon is your home for the latest Samsung Galaxy smart products and Galaxy S20 accessories, including:

Galaxy Book S (available Feb. 13; $999.99): Galaxy Book S is Samsung’s first Galaxy Computing device available for purchase, featuring LTE connectivity, long-lasting battery life 3 , and an ultra-portable design—engineered so that you can work the way you want to.

, and an ultra-portable design—engineered so that you can work the way you want to. Galaxy Buds+ (available to order online February 14 and in stores March 6; $149.99): Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds have been upgraded with three microphones, true wireless technology and up to 22 hours of battery life 4 .

. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Coach, Tech21, Incipio, Speck, Kate Spade New York, Lifeproof, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung, and others.

What promotions and phone options are available?

Verizon has some great promos to help you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20. Additional promotions will be revealed closer to the start of preorder on February 21.

Get up to $200 in Samsung credit when a customer preorders a Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Customers can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application5.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in 128GB and 512GB memory configurations6 and a variety of colors, including Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray7.

Visit verizonwireless.com for more information or to preorder your Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on February 21 at 12:01am ET. Stay tuned for additional information and availability for the Galaxy S20 5G on Verizon.





1Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

2Take captures images and video up to 10 seconds.

3Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

4Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

5Must pre-order or purchase by 3/5/20 for Galaxy S20+ 5G credit ($150) or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G credit ($200). Use qual’g purch device, follow instructions on Shop Samsung app (“App”) to submit req’d info by 4/20/20. After verification, Gifts emailed in apprx 4-6 weeks and expire 7/27/20. Limited Gift quantities of Samsung Credits available. Additional restrictions apply. See promos.samsung.com/terms for terms/conditions.

6Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

7Cloud Blue color only available for Galaxy S20+ 5G. 512GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G only come in Cosmic Black.

