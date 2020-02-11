Secretary Brouillette Satement on IEA Report

WASHINGTON, D.C.-Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette released the following statement following the release of a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on global emissions:

“Today’s IEA report on global emissions is proof positive that innovation and technology are the solution to the world’s climate challenges. While emissions in other regions rose, global emissions flattened and were offset by reductions in the United States and other nations that have successfully deployed carbon capture, renewable energy, natural gas and nuclear power. The Department of Energy remains committed to developing world class technology to help America meet its climate goals while at the same time increasing energy production and growing our economy.”

- Secretary Dan Brouillette

###