R4G is Sponsoring Valentine's Creative Writing Contest and Rewarding SPA Day
Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is sponsoring creative writing contest; and rewarding the most kickass entry a couple spa day in Santa Monica.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to win a SPA Day for Valentine's at Burke Williams? Participate in our kickass creative writing contest to party for good."
How to Participate in Creative Writing Contest
Creative writing contest subject is 'how as a couple do you kickass for good in LA?'
(contest is open to couples who are dating or are married, and all sexes)
1. One person must be a working professional in LA; who is at least 25 years old (must have LinkedIn Profile).
2. Submit creative writing entries (one paragraph, and where you work) to Sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com
3. Participate before February 13th, 2020. Most inspiring entry wins
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to reward professionals; who use their creative talent to participate in our fun contests."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
