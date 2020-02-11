R4G is Sponsoring Valentine's Creative Writing Contest and Rewarding SPA Day

Start Today We Represent Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com Join the Club Today www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is sponsoring creative writing contest; and rewarding the most kickass entry a couple spa day in Santa Monica.

We love to reward professionals, who share our value...kickass and party for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund fun causes. The creative writing contests is for professionals in LA who make a difference together; and share one value ' kickass and party for good .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Want to win a SPA Day for Valentine's at Burke Williams? Participate in our kickass creative writing contest to party for good ."How to Participate in Creative Writing ContestCreative writing contest subject is 'how as a couple do you kickass for good in LA?'(contest is open to couples who are dating or are married, and all sexes)1. One person must be a working professional in LA; who is at least 25 years old (must have LinkedIn Profile).2. Submit creative writing entries (one paragraph, and where you work) to Sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com3. Participate before February 13th, 2020. Most inspiring entry winsCarlos Cymerman adds, "We love to reward professionals; who use their creative talent to participate in our fun contests."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes www.RecruitingforGood.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.