Spirit Airlines Gives the Sunshine State More Go, Becomes Fort Lauderdale’s Largest International Airline

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trips in and out of Florida will be easier than ever this spring! Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is scheduling additional flights every day from some of Central and South Florida’s most popular destinations, the airline announced Tuesday. The expanded options deliver on Spirit’s longstanding promise to invest in the Guest by offering more convenience and flexibility.



In all, Florida’s Hometown Airline plans to inaugurate or upgrade the frequency of flights on 16 routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The changes will begin April 1, 2020 and continue rolling out through July.

New Service Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Oakland (OAK) April 1, 2020 Daily Extensions & Additional Frequencies Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Guatemala City (GUA) April 22, 2020 Up to 2 Daily* Myrtle Beach (MYR) April 22, 2020 2x Daily New Orleans (MSY) April 22, 2020 2x Daily** Philadelphia (PHL) April 22, 2020 4x Daily San Salvador (SAL) April 23, 2020 Up to 2 Daily* St. Croix (STX) June 10, 2020 Daily Atlantic City (ACY) July 9, 2020 3x Daily Detroit (DTW) July 9, 2020 3x Daily Orlando (MCO) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Medellín (MDE) April 22, 2020 3x Weekly New York LaGuardia (LGA) April 22, 2020 1x Daily*** Raleigh-Durham (RDU) April 22, 2020 2x Daily Atlantic City (ACY) July 9, 2020 Up to 3 Daily Guatemala City (GUA) July 9, 2020 Daily* Kansas City (MCI) July 9, 2020 Up to 2 Daily Pittsburgh (PIT) July 9, 2020 2x Daily

Fort Lauderdale’s growth includes additional flights to Guatemala City (GUA), San Salvador (SAL) and St. Croix (STX), which will cement Spirit’s lead as the airport’s largest carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America. The airline surpassed JetBlue in terms of available seats to the region in January 2020, with nonstop service to 28 destinations.

“Florida is very important to Spirit Airlines, and we are going to keep growing in the state we call home,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit. “As the only major airline headquartered in the Sunshine State, Spirit Airlines continues to add new destinations and more non-stop service to meet the needs of Florida’s growing economy.”

Spirit is turning heads by making it possible for Guests to venture further than ever while delivering the best value in the sky. The airline recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit and unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel.

*Requires government approval

**3x daily spring seasonal

***Upgraded from seasonal

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 650 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Spirit Media Relations

954.364.0231

Media_Relations@spirit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.