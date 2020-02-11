The Association for Passive Optical LAN Announces 2019 APOLAN Award Winners

Honorees demonstrate the innovation, education and promotion of Passive Optical LAN as the industry’s preferred LAN solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BICSI Winter Conference 2020, booth #123 -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN ( APOLAN ), the non-profit organization advocating for the education and global adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced the winners of the 2019 APOLAN Awards . The awards recognize member companies that have embraced the Association’s mission to educate, advocate and promote POL. Honorees were recognized at the APOLAN annual member meeting awards ceremony today at the BICSI 2020 Winter Conference & Exhibition .



“This year’s APOLAN Award honorees join a long list of member companies that have impressed the industry in driving innovation, education and promotion of POL technology,” said Matt Miller, AECOM Technology Solutions Networks Leader and APOLAN Chairman. “Thanks to industry influencers, like this year’s award winners, the interest in POL has never been higher. It is clear that awareness and adoption for this technology is on the rise and showing no signs of slowing down.”

Here are the 2019 APOLAN Award Winners in the Education, Innovation and Promotion categories.

THE APOLAN EDUCATION AWARD : Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented learning initiatives to contribute to the education of POL and its benefits.

Education Platinum Winner:

Qypsys , with supporting member company Corning , for “Fiber to the Room Cost Analysis”

Qypsys, with a group of technology consultants and integrators, conducted a network cabling and transport technology study to analyze the cost of deploying a passive optical network in the hospitality setting. The goal of the study was to compare a passive optical network to a traditional active network to help debunk the misconception that POL is the more expensive option to deploy. This comprehensive report details all considerations and costs and has opened the door to conversations with decisionmakers who can now see the benefits of a passive optical LAN infrastructure.

Education Gold Winner:

Tellabs for “5-day Optical LAN Deployment and Support Certification Training for Veterans”

Tellabs provided a gratis five-day Passive Optical LAN Deployment and Support Certification training class in Sterling, Virginia for veterans transitioning from active duty. Provided to students free of charge, the five-day Optical LAN training curriculum incorporated both lectures and guided lab activities. The training helped eight veterans, many of whom were immediately offered employment opportunities with Tellabs' federal government integrators.

THE INNOVATION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have promoted innovative POL advancements to meet industry technical challenges.

Innovation Platinum Winner:

Alpha , an EnerSys Company, with supporting member company Tellabs , for the “World's Largest Remote Powered POL Network, Fort Belvoir, US Army”

Using Tellabs’ OLAN equipment and Alpha’s remote powering solutions, Fort Belvoir became the largest deployment of remotely powered POL in the world. The improved efficiency of the remote powering solution (92 percent vs 70 percent for local power alternatives) is resulting in lower energy consumption of the facility. In addition, remote accessibility is improving the ability to troubleshoot the network, and the ability to remotely reboot an ONT is lowering operating costs by minimizing technician visits. This installation demonstrates that the operational benefits of deploying remotely powered POL networks is not limited to small offices, but also applies to large venues and campus-type environments.

Innovation Gold Winner:

Nokia for “In-building 10G PON and Wi-Fi”

Nokia’s XGS PON technology was deployed to provide service to single-family residential housing as well as within MDUs. This is the industry’s first deployment of XGS PON in student housing. In addition to 10G PON connectivity, Nokia’s ONTs in this deployment provide Wi-Fi that offers wireless connectivity within the living unit as well as community Wi-Fi throughout the property. Leveraging 10G PON technology to provide in-building connectivity in student housing is an innovative approach that illustrates how prevalent and cost-effective 10G PON technologies are becoming.

THE PROMOTION AWARD Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented promotion initiatives to contribute to the awareness of POL and its benefits.

Promotion Platinum Winner:

Alpha , with supporting member companies Tellabs and OCC , for the “OLAN Seminar Series”

Alpha, OCC and Tellabs collaborated to create a three-city roadshow to demonstrate the benefits of POL, including techniques and best practices for cabling and remote power. The events occurred in Washington, DC, Dallas, and Las Vegas, and included over 100 attendees. The audience learned how to plan, build, and operate a POL network, from pre-sale to post-deployment implementation. The event showed how the three elements of deployment – electronics, cabling, and power – can be deployed in an economical manner to compete with legacy Category 5/6 alternatives.

Promotion Platinum Winner:

Corning for “Building a POL Technology Showcase - Corning Optical Communications Division's New HQ”

Corning's Optical Communications Division officially moved its headquarters from Hickory, NC to Charlotte, NC in August of 2019. During the building design, a commitment was made that its new building would be a technology showcase for its In-Building Network solutions, including a POL passive infrastructure. The driver and development of this large-scale technology showcase promotes the viability and benefits of POL and demonstrates how adaptable a POL infrastructure is when building a converged network. Since opening the building in August, market development and sales has led tours, held customer meetings and conducted webinars on the deployment.

Promotion Platinum Winner:

Tellabs for its “Passive Optical LAN video series”

Tellabs developed professionally produced videos created following the Challenger (CEB) Sales Method, which is a sales approach tailor made for selling complex technical solutions. The first video is an introduction to Passive Optical LAN titled "Tellabs Optical LAN Overview". The second video speaks to using 10 gigabit Passive Optical LAN inside buildings and across an extended campus titled, "Tellabs FlexSym Series 10 gigabit Optical LAN." Video content like this is essential to attract, engage and convert customers from traditional network design to Passive Optical LAN.

For more information about POL, the Association or the APOLAN Awards, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org .

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/

APOLAN Media Contact:

Kendra Westerkamp

VisiTech for APOLAN

APOLAN@visitechpr.com

+1-720-261-2300



