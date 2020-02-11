Greystone Seniors Housing Team Closes $223 Million in Deals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that its Seniors Housing finance team, led by Cary Tremper, recently closed $222.9 million in loan volume at year-end in 2019.



Greystone either placed or provided funding for a recent collection of six transactions at year-end that span Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, life company, debt fund, and bank loans for seniors housing investors in six different states. The transactions, 50% of which are for new construction, included:

A 10-year Fannie Mae loan to refinance a 129-unit independent living community in Hendersonville, NC;

Placed a construction loan from a Texas-based bank for a 250-unit independent living, assisted living, and memory care community to be built in Summerfield, FL;

A Freddie Mac loan Assumption for a 71-unit seniors housing property in Carmichael, CA;

A debt fund placement for the refinance of a 134-unit assisted living and memory care community in Dallas, TX;

Placed a construction loan from a Texas-based bank for a 191-unit seniors housing community to be built in Chandler, AZ; and

A 10-year Fannie Mae Structured ARM loan for a 96-unit assisted living and memory care community in Boulder, CO.

“I think the sampling of transactions that we closed late last year illustrates the true depth and breadth of our team’s capabilities to be a full-service capital solutions provider for our clients,” said Mr. Tremper. “We have truly embraced the challenges and rewards of working with such high-caliber seniors housing sponsors, and have enjoyed working closely with them to help them grow and optimize their seniors housing portfolios.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.