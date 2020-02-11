ACAP Selects Pondera Solutions as Preferred Vendor for Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) has selected Pondera Solutions as a preferred vendor in Fraud, Waste, and Abuse detection software.



The ACAP Preferred Vendor Program provides streamlined access to pre-qualified vendors in areas of interest to ACAP plans and their membership. Pondera Solutions works with government-funded and commercial health plans to improve healthcare compliance and reporting, and to detect fraud, waste, and abuse within their programs.

“Effective detection of fraud, waste and abuse allows ACAP’s Safety Net Health Plans to focus on what they do best: providing high-quality, affordable care to their members,” said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. “We’re excited to work with Pondera Solutions as a Preferred Vendor and to see how their strategies can help ACAP member-plans continue to strengthen the Safety Net.”

ACAP member San Francisco Health Plan (SFHP) sponsored Pondera Solutions as a preferred vendor candidate and obtained the unanimous approval of ACAP’s 67 member plans.

“We are very thankful to ACAP and ACAP’s member plans for naming Pondera as a preferred vendor.” said Pondera CEO Jon Coss. “Stronger relationships with the member health plans will streamline our marketing efforts and will provide us direct feedback on our system and algorithms. This will help us achieve our goal of constant improvement and allow us to continue to deliver high value to our clients.”

To learn more about Pondera, please visit www.ponderasolutions.com .

About Pondera Solutions:

Pondera leverages advanced analytics, AI, and human intelligence to help government and commercial healthcare programs maintain compliance and detect fraud, waste, and abuse. Their core detection system, FraudCaster, helps their clients detect and prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in improper payments in health plans and government programs.

Contact

Caryn Otto

(916) 389-7800

cotto@ponderasolutions.com



