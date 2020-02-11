Command Alkon to Exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Attendees Gather to Browse Latest Equipment, Products, Services and Technologies for the Construction Industry, As Well As Industry-Leading Education

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is thrilled to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 at The Las Vegas Convention Center, March 10-14. This show is North America’s largest construction trade show representing asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities, and more.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the must-attend event for construction industry professionals, with over 2,800 exhibitors taking the stage on the huge 2,500,000 square foot site,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “We’re very excited to see our industry partners and friends, and to showcase our innovative solutions that are digitally connecting the end-to-end construction materials ecosystem.”

Command Alkon will be located in the South Hall, Booth S60528. Stop by to schedule a demo and to see these and other Command Alkon solutions in action:

CONNEX – Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work

– Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work BuildIt – CONNEX-Enabled Jobsite Heavy Materials Management, Delivery and Cost Tracking

– CONNEX-Enabled Jobsite Heavy Materials Management, Delivery and Cost Tracking COMMANDassurance – Traceability of Fresh Concrete Properties

– Traceability of Fresh Concrete Properties COMMANDoptimize – Next-Generation Dispatch Optimization Engine

– Next-Generation Dispatch Optimization Engine TrackIt – Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management

– Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management TrackIt 3P – Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management for Third Party Haulers

– Fleet Telematics and Workforce Management for Third Party Haulers supplyCONNECT – Manage Daily Replenishment Plans

– Manage Daily Replenishment Plans MOBILEsales – Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers

– Sales Automation for Heavy Building Material Suppliers MOBILEticket – Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery

– Electronic Ticketing and Electronic Proof of Delivery MOBILEjobsite – Jobsite Material Delivery Tracking and Alerts

– Jobsite Material Delivery Tracking and Alerts Apex – Check in, Load, and Ticket Trucks Without Interruption

Command Alkon’s Showcase Theater Schedule:

Tuesday, March 10 10-10:20 am Third Party Hauling Excellence 11-11:20 am Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration 11-11:20 am Bulk Up Your Site Automation 12-12:20 pm CONNEX Insights – A Consolidated View of the Truth 1-1:20 pm Know Your Fresh Concrete 1-1:20 pm Getting CONNEX Connected 2-2:20 pm E-Construction & Electronic Load Ticketing 3-3:20 pm Optimized Ready Mix Logistics 4-4:20 pm Flexible Fleet Telematics





Wednesday, March 11

10-10:20 am Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration 10-10:20 am Bulk Up Your Site Automation 11-11:20 am Instant Quoting Equals More Sales 11-11:20 am Third Party Hauling Excellence 12-12:20 pm Know Your Fresh Concrete 1-1:20 pm Managing Materials Inventory with Ease 2-2:20 pm Jobsite Delivery, Quality and Cost, Visibility 2-2:20 pm Bulk Up Your Site Automation 3-3:20 pm CONNEX Insights – A Consolidated View of the Truth 3-3:20 pm Turn Lackluster Loadout into Asphalt Excellence 4-4:20 pm Flexible Fleet Telematics 4-4:20 pm Getting CONNEX Connected





Thursday, March 12

10-10:20 am Know Your Fresh Concrete 11-11:20 am Managing Materials Inventory with Ease 11-11:20 am Third Party Hauling Excellence 12-12:20 pm Boost Productivity with Digital Collaboration 12-12:20 pm Bulk Up Your Site Automation 1-1:20 pm CONNEX Insights – A Consolidated View of the Truth 2-2:20 pm E-Construction & Electronic Load Ticketing 2-2:20 pm Getting CONNEX Connected 3-3:20 pm Jobsite Delivery, Quality and Cost Visibility 3-3:20 pm Turn Lackluster Loadout into Asphalt Excellence





Friday, March 13 10-10:20 am Optimized Ready Mix Logistics 10-10:20 am Bulk Up Your Site Automation 11-11:20 am Flexible Fleet Telematics 11-11:20 am Getting CONNEX Connected 12-12:20 pm Instant Quoting Equals More Sales 12-12:20 pm Turn Lackluster Loadout into Asphalt Excellence

An official link to secure a slot in the Showcase Theater will be available soon. Until then, contact Mary Parker at mparker@commandalkon.com to reserve a spot for a specific demo.

Expo hours are:

Tuesday – Friday, March 10-13; 9 am – 5 pm

Saturday, March 14; 9 am – 3 pm

Join industry professionals from Command Alkon on Tuesday, March 10 at Westgate Ballroom A from 3-4 pm for a presentation and open floor discussion of best practices for digital collaboration on the jobsite and evolving technologies and methodologies that empower industry trading partners.

In honor of Command Alkon’s Women Building Amazing series, there will be a special networking hour on Thursday, March 12 from 9-10 am. All women who are building amazing in the industry can stop by and meet Karli Langner, content specialist and owner of Command Alkon’s Women Building Amazing series. Network and grab some swag while supplies last.

To learn more about CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.com

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



