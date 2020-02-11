Grant Roberts, Trainer to the Hollywood Stars, Joins Brain Armor as Fitness Ambassador

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that one of the world’s leading fitness experts, Grant Roberts, has accepted a position as Brain Armor® Fitness Ambassador. Grant is a former National bodybuilding champion and international strength athlete and remains one of Hollywood’s most sought after personal trainers, nutritionists and lifestyle coaches.



Grant first received global recognition following his transformation of actress Hilary Swank for her Academy Award winning role in the film Million Dollar Baby. Today, he remains the go to trainer for Marvel, DC and Warner Brothers when superhero transformations are required.

Consistently recognized by his peers and professional associations as one of the world’s leading fitness experts, influencers and innovators, Grant is always on the cutting edge of improving all aspects of human performance. Aside from building stronger symmetrical physiques, in 2004 Grant created his foundation 'Healthy Student Bodies' that focuses on improving cognition via exercise assisted neurogenesis and plasticity.

Roberts currently works out of his paparazzi-proof Beverly Hills Studio 'Granite Gym'; his clients include the Hollywood elite, leaders of industry and world champion athletes.

“Omega 3 fatty acids are essential. That doesn’t mean they MIGHT be good for you -- it means that if you are not getting adequate Omega 3 in your diet, and virtually everyone isn’t ... well that’s the opposite of smart! I like what the name Brain Armor implies. It benefits the entire body and has the optimum ratios of DHA : EPA in the formula. It supports brain function, reduces inflammation, improves heart function and joint health, etc. As a fitness professional and fat loss expert, Omega 3 is a non-negotiable staple with all of my clients. Brain Armor’s vegan source of Omega 3s is a great choice!” said Grant.

“Grant is a true superstar in the world of fitness and nutrition. Spend five minutes with him and you will feel motivated to take immediate steps to improving your overall health. We look forward to sharing his knowledge with all of our health and wellness community. At Brain Armor, we are all truly excited to have Grant join the team,” said Scott Chapman, President of Trident Brands Inc.

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information on Brain Armor®, please visit www.brain-armor.com

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website: www.TridentBrands.com

Contact:

Trident Brands Incorporated

info@tridentbrands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.