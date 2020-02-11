R4G Launches Invite Only Creative Writing Contests to Reward Kickass Experiences

Start Today We Represent Kickass Talented Tech Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com For Those Who Love to Experience Life Differently

Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests since 2014; the contests will be only open to select club members, and professionals in LA.

We love to create and reward people (and kids too), who share our value....kickass and party for good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and helping fund fun causes. The invite only creative writing contests are just for club members, tech professionals, and people whose name is Carlos; that share one value ' kickass and party for good .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are raising the bar for participation, and will reward life changing experiences including summer camp scholarships, fun weekend getaways, and VIP tickets (concerts and sports). In 2015, we rewarded a kid from Santa Monica Olympic High School a pair of tickets to the Superbowl ."How to Qualify for Entry to VIP Creative Writing Contests1. Be a tech professional who is in engineering or IT; and submit resume to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.2. Be an active club member of Happily Divorced Club or Join the Mitzvah Club.3. Your name or child's name is Carlos.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to reward adults (and kids too); who use their creative talent to participate in our fun contests."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Happily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 working moms and kids. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com



