R4G Launches Invite Only Creative Writing Contests to Reward Kickass Experiences
Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests since 2014; the contests will be only open to select club members, and professionals in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are raising the bar for participation, and will reward life changing experiences including summer camp scholarships, fun weekend getaways, and VIP tickets (concerts and sports). In 2015, we rewarded a kid from Santa Monica Olympic High School a pair of tickets to the Superbowl."
How to Qualify for Entry to VIP Creative Writing Contests
1. Be a tech professional who is in engineering or IT; and submit resume to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
2. Be an active club member of Happily Divorced Club or Join the Mitzvah Club.
3. Your name or child's name is Carlos.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to reward adults (and kids too); who use their creative talent to participate in our fun contests."
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
Happily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 working moms and kids. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com
