IONIC BRANDS CORP. (IONC.CN)(IONKF) Launches Investor Group Community On 8020 Connect Platform

We invite all existing and potential shareholders and stakeholders to join the IONIC BRANDS Investor Group on 8020 Connect. Join here: : https://sites.google.com/80-20connect.com/ionic-8020-investor-intro

Through the dynamic 8020 platform, IONIC BRANDS empowers each shareholder and interested investor to stay up-to-date with corporate developments as well as have an opportunity to be engaged with directly through our Investor Group.

The interactive structure of the portal provides an opportunity for shareholders to become a part of the communication process and support the development of the Company’s investor audience.

The Company also announces a conversion of US $100,000 -- debt by John Gorst, CEO & Chairman of IONIC BRANDS at a deemed price of CAD $0.06 -- per common share of the Company well above the current market price.

“We are excited to engage directly with our valued shareholders on the 8020 Connect platform,” stated John Gorst, CEO of IONIC BRANDS CORP. Over the last five months, our management team has been working diligently, together with our stakeholders, to restructure our operations with a path to profitability. Now that we have completed our restructuring plan, we will be actively communicating our progress with our valued shareholders. Mr. Gorst also states, “due to our progress in our operations, I have recently converted a portion of my debt into additional shares of the Company as filed on SEDAR. I believe in our Company, our team, and building shareholder value through profitable operations.” Management looks forward to a very productive 2020.

About IONIC BRANDS Corp.

The Company is focused on building a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is the top vaporizer brand in Washington State and has aggressively expanded throughout the West Coast of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS’ strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market and expand nationally.

On behalf of IONIC BRANDS CORP.

John Gorst

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

For more information visit www.ionicbrands.com or contact:

John Gorst

info@ionicbrands.com

+1.253.248.7927

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

SOURCE: IONIC BRANDS CORP