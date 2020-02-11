Remediant Shakes Up the PAM Market in 2019 with Just-in-Time Privileged Access

Leading PAM Innovator Backed by Top VCs, Recognized as 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and PAM Solution of the Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc ., a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced that 2019 was a breakthrough year for the company with strong growth and industry recognition that further validates its disruptive approach to PAM with SecureONE.



“Looking back, 2019 was a pivotal year for us as we expanded the company and continued innovating our SecureONE software,” said Tim Keeler, Remediant CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short time and we’re excited that our unique approach to PAM with Just-in-Time Administration is now recognized as the de facto standard for how to do PAM right. We remain committed to our team, our customers and our investors, and look forward to a very successful 2020.”

Specifically, Remediant achieved the following milestones in 2019:

“Remediant is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups that has finally solved the age-old problem of credential theft attacks,” said Tom Kellermann, Remediant Advisor and Head Cybersecurity Strategist for VMware Carbon Black. “With its vaultless and agentless Just-in-Time approach, Remediant’s SecureONE software is a must-have for enterprises that need to lock down their user and admin credentials with Zero Standing Privileges.”

About SecureONE

SecureONE approaches privileged access differently than any other PAM solution on the market. As the first PAM solution to bring the ease of an agentless and vaultless approach, SecureONE delivers continuous detection of new privileged access across on-premise and cloud environments. Using Just-In-Time Administration (JITA), the platform can both define the minimal set of privileged access requirements and configure permissions to expire after a specified time period to enable optimal security.

Based on a Zero Trust access model, SecureONE ensures privileged access is precisely allocated and continuously inventoried by granting administrator access on a Just-In-Time, Just-Enough basis, coupled with multi-factor authentication. It has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries, protecting more than one million endpoints. SecureONE can scan more than 100,000 hosts in minutes, providing customers with near real-time insight.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the number one attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group for Remediant

703.403.6377

schafer@merrittgrp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.