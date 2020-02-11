New Mexico Selects HMS to Manage Quality Assurance Module for its Medicaid Modernization Effort

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico Human Services Department , has signed an agreement with HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) to manage the Quality Assurance (QA) module for the state’s Medicaid Management Information Systems Replacement (MMISR) project. This modular enterprise-wide approach – led by New Mexico – will lead to more flexibility as well as a more person-centric focus for multiple State agency partners.



The QA module includes program integrity; third-party liability (TPL) detection, avoidance and recovery; fraud abuse detection and reporting services; audit and hearing coordination; quality reporting and recovery audit contracting (RAC).

“Our extensive program integrity product suite – featuring thousands of data analytics and the latest artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies – was a natural fit to lead this QA module for New Mexico,” said Michele Carpenter, senior vice president of Government Services for HMS. “We are excited to partner with the State on this forward-thinking and transformational effort to drive further efficiency and improve outcomes across the enterprise.”

Currently, HMS provides technology and services to more than forty Medicaid agencies and over 200 Medicaid managed care plans; and saves billions of dollars annually for healthcare payers, government programs and other at-risk organizations.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

Contact:

Lacey Hautzinger

469-284-7240

lacey.hautzinger@hms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.