SinglePoint Featured in Microcap Daily Which States That “Investors are looking for a significant reversal from current levels.”

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) was recently featured in MICROCAP DAILY, an equity news and research organization focused on micro and small cap companies, which profiled the company and highlighted continued emergence of the SinglePoint opportunities in 2020 and beyond.



According to the Microcap Daily article published on February 3, 2020 which has previously covered SinglePoint describing in the following way: “SING is an exciting story in small caps that has quickly attracted legions of shareholders who believe this one goes way higher.”

Over the past 2 years the Company has made a number of important acquisitions including a Fifty One Percent interest in Direct Solar which has dramatically increased revenues.

Reported revenues of $1,050,374 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a 176% increase over the same period in 2018.

The article further went on to state that “Investors are looking for a significant reversal from current levels.”

Currently trading at a $14 million market valuation SING is fully reporting OTCBB with little assets, manageable debt and fast growing sales reporting revenues of $1,050,374 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a 176% increase over the same period in 2018. SING is an exciting story in small caps having become fully reporting almost one year ago. Direct Solar now has over 60 people deployed across 11 states and 20 cities. In the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2019 SING launched a national proprietary brand, 1606 Original Hemp, which capitalizes on the emerging trend in the smokable hemp market and has already been picked up by distributors and retail outlets. As Greg Lambrecht, SinglePoint CEO, recently commented: “We as a team expect to position SingleSeed and SinglePoint as market leader in the CBD market.”

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multi-national brand.

