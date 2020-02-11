Measure Protocol Adds Duarte S. Simoes de Almeida as Finance Director

Global financial and growth expert takes newly formed position at award-winning blockchain company

Duarte has a wide range of experience that will serve him well in his new role, including a solid background with high growth companies like ours” — Owen Hanks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has hired Duarte S. Simoes de Almeida as Finance Director. In this position, Simoes de Almeida will head up the company’s core financial business functions and strategic planning. He will also contribute to the company’s business development goals with a pivotal role in supporting customers and communities.“Duarte has a wide range of experience that will serve him well in his new role, including a solid background with high growth companies like ours,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “His skills guiding companies through global expansion strategies, plus his commitment to values that match our own - such as transparency, consistency, accountability and results - make him the perfect fit for our growing team.”Simoes de Almeida has applied his skills as a growth and finance expertise around the globe in a variety of industries, including publishing, mobile tech, music, fashion, higher education and real estate. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for companies in Mozambique and Portugal, and most recently held the role of Chief Publishing Officer with a global news platform and advisor for an independent concert network based in London. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Nova School of Business and Economics, has studied at Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, and holds an MBA from INSEAD.Measure has built a blockchain-based marketplace where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as purchase and location. Simoes de Almeida will be supporting the company’s goals of elevating the company’s blockchain-powered ecosystem by tapping into his experience in nurturing stakeholder relationships, bolstering communication strategies and managing international teams. He is based in London.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



