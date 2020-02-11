VSBLTY TO DEMO ADVANCED DIGITAL DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY AT TWO EUROPEAN TRADE SHOWS IN FEBRUARY

VSBLTY will be in Intel Booth at ISE and with Sensormatic and LU-VE Group at EuroShop

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software technology company, will be demonstrating its state-of-the-art digital display technology at two major trade shows in Europe in February.

VSBLTY software will be featured in the Intel booth, February 11-14, at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. ISE is a showcase for the industry’s newest technologies and solutions that attracts more than 1,300 exhibitors and is attended by over 81,000 visitors. In addition to a live data dashboard, VSBLTY will demo an eight-foot gondola with header screens and shelf strips featuring a high impact retail promotion (Booth #8, C-210).

VSBLTY will also team with Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, at EuroShop, February 16-20 in Düsseldorf, Germany (Hall 6-C01). EuroShop is the world’s most prominent trade show that focuses on relevant trends and topics of interest to retailers. EuroShop attracts visitors from 140 countries and exhibitors from 60. Highlighted in the booth will be SYNERGY™ Loss Prevention Pedestals used by retailers worldwide at entrances and exits to protect inventory from theft. VSBLTY will demo their software on these pedestals, upgraded with video screens that retailers and brands will be able to utilize as a new advertising network. VSBLTY and Sensormatic also will demonstrate retail promotional display content including headers, shelf strips, vertical banners and tablets that produce high impact advertising, shopper analytics, as well as context-based security and loss prevention.

VSBLTY will also be featured in the LU-VE Group booth at EuroShop with their European partner, H-Ventures. The team will demonstrate a host of advanced technology including a “Magic Mirror”—designed for hotel bathrooms—that will display weather, news and advertising, as well as a “Fitness Mirror” for hotels that will show fitness-related content, activities and ads (Hall 1, B-37). Also, to be demonstrated are a traditional vending machine and cooler, both engineered to feature targeted video content on the front of the unit to attract and inform customers (Hall 17, C-21). One of the new and important safety features VSBLTY and H-Ventures will display is emergency two-way calling that enables an individual trapped in a disabled elevator to video chat with an emergency response person who will provide updates on the status of the rescue team.

VSBLTY is the world leader in Proactive Digital DisplayTM that transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software using artificial intelligence and machine learning. VisionCaptor™ is VSBLTY’s advanced content management solution that is optimized for retail environments. This advanced technology can alter the path to purchase in order to deliver brand messaging at the point of purchase. The entire experience can be measured in real time, improving ROI for brands.

The firm’s proprietary analytics software, DataCaptor™, is an artificial intelligence-inspired audience measurement and shopper analytics tool that captures gender, age range, dwell time, content interaction, among other key metrics that helps retailers and brands determine the effectiveness of their messaging and at the same time measures shopper traffic and sentiment. VSBLTY’S AI-driven software, VectorTM, in addition to customizing messages to VIPs, also identifies persons of interest and weapons, both crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial

intelligence and machine learning.

