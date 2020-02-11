Flavored yogurt Market Expected to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026

Growing awareness regarding the health risk and ill effects of the consumption of food produced/grown using synthetic chemicals is likely to propel the growth of organic flavored yogurt market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flavored yogurt market was estimated at $66.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $92.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Rise in awareness of the health benefits of yogurt, surge in demand for flavored yogurt in the developing nations, and innovation in taste & flavor of yogurt propel the growth of the global flavored yogurt market. On the other hand, increase in use of dairy alternative based products curtails down the growth to certain extent. However, growing demand for organic flavored yogurts is anticipated to usher in a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Get Sample Report for More Details at@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6249

The strawberry segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on flavor, the strawberry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the blueberry segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the estimated period. The other segments discussed in the report include Vanilla and Peach.

The conventional segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-

Based on type, the conventional segment garnered 93% of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate till 2026. Simultaneously, the organic segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report at @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6249

Europe garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on Geography, Europe contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its top status by 2026. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during 2019–2026. The market is also analyzed across North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global flavored yogurt market include General Mills, Cabot Creamery, Nestle, Chobani LLC, Fage International S.A., Arla Foods, Müller, Danone, Stonyfield Farm Inc., and Emmi Group. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.