There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,479 in the last 365 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- – Presentation on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:30 AM ET –

BOTHELL, WA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal, will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Hollywood, Florida.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To request a meeting, please contact the NobleCon16 one-on-one desk.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
(833) 475-8247
COCP@jtcir.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.