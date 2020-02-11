Mobile penetration continues to vary widely throughout the world in 2020
While 4G LTE has a good penetration in many markets of the world; there are some developing countries where there is still a mix of 2G and 3G networks in use, especially in more rural and poorer districts.
In 2020 the global mobile industry is poised for evolution with the development of 5G well underway. While it is not yet possible to assess the full impact of 5G; if predictions are correct then we will soon see both a transformation and disruption occurring to both the mobile sector and many associated industries.
While we wait for this evolution to fully unfold; the industry is not sitting still with significant investment being directed towards deploying and upgrading 4G LTE technology - as it is required to underpin 5G. Capital expenditure is being focused towards deploying fibre-based broadband networks, as these will also be required as the backbone for 5G.
BuddeComm notes that ultimately, the operators are very focused on the bottom-line and increasing revenues is a top priority given the number of markets which are now saturated in terms of mobile subscriber growth.
In the emerging markets, which often still rely heavily on 3G, and even 2G technology; we are seeing a resurgence in the use of mobile satellite for such areas. The global governing industry bodies, like the United Nations and Global Mobile Suppliers Association, are very keen to see the emerging markets gain access to improved mobile services to ensure they have access to important social and economic communications and services.
This BuddeComm report explores the key issues impacting upon the global mobile industry and is supported by key subscriber statistics for both mobile and mobile broadband. The report provides global statistics on mobile technologies, mobile revenue and CAPEX and mobile data.
For further information on 5G, see separate report: BuddeComm Intelligence Report - 5G Global Trends and Leading Regional Countries.
Kylie Wansink, February 2020
Key developments:
- There are a large number of consumers with multiple mobile subscriptions globally.
- It is Asia which is expected to drive future growth in the mobile sector and it already accounts for the most mobile subscribers worldwide.
- Low cost affordable handsets and second-hand devices are also popular in the emerging markets.
- The number of Wi-Fi hotspot around the world continues to grow, driven by the consumers, businesses, Wi-Fi providers, and Telecom operators.
Table of Contents
-
Global mobile market analysis – 2020
- Mobile economy is a key focus area
- Value-add services are important
- CoronaVirus and its impact on the mobile industry
- Mobile plays an important role in digital inclusion
- Mobile satellite is important for emerging markets
-
Global mobile market - key statistics
- Global mobile subscriptions
- 5G subscriptions forecast
- Smart phone shipments
- Global mobile technologies
-
Global mobile broadband statistics
- Global mobile broadband subscriptions
- Regional mobile broadband penetration
- Mobile data traffic
-
4G LTE – the dominant mobile technology
- LTE and spectrum use
- Other LTE trends
- Global LTE statistics
- Global VoLTE overview
- Global WiFi market
-
Mobile industry financial insights
- Global mobile revenue and CAPEX
- Conclusion
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Number of operators and countries investing in 5G - 2019
- Table 2 – Global – unique mobile subscribers – 2010 - 2020
- Table 3 – Regional - mobile subscriptions (including multiples) – 2014 – 2019
- Table 4 – Regional – ITU - mobile subscription penetration (including multiples) – 2014 – 2019
- Table 5 – Global - Top 10 public telecoms operators by revenue – 2018
- Table 6 – Global – 5G mobile subscription forecast – 2020 – 2023
- Table 7 – Global – smart phone shipments – 2016 – 2020
- Table 8 – Global – market share of mobile technologies – 2018
- Table 9 – Global – active multiple mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 – 2020
- Table 10 – Global active mobile broadband penetration – developed versus developing markets - 2014 – 2019
- Table 11 – Regional – mobile broadband penetration – 2014 – 2019
- Table 12 - Regional – active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 - 2019
- Table 13 – Global LTE subscriptions – 2012 – 2019
- Table 14 – Global LTE network commitments – 2014; 2019
- Table 15 – 4G LTE mobile subscriber market share by region – 2019
- Table 16 – Global VoLTE subscriptions – 2017 - 2024
- Table 17 – Global number of public Wi-Fi hotspots – 2019 - 2022
- Table 18 – Global - mobile revenue – 2018 - 2025
- Table 19 – Global – mobile CAPEX by major region/country – 2018; 2025
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Current mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration rates in countries to benefit from the Kacific-1 satellite
- Chart 2 – Global – market share of mobile technologies - 2018
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – VoLTE history: data first, voice second
- Exhibit 2 – Homespots
