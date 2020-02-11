Mobile penetration continues to vary widely throughout the world in 2020.

While 4G LTE has a good penetration in many markets of the world; there are some developing countries where there is still a mix of 2G and 3G networks in use, especially in more rural and poorer districts.

/EIN News/ -- Syndey, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on The Global Mobile Market that outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.Click here to access the report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/BuddeComm-Intelligence-Report-The-Global-Mobile-Market-in-2020-Industry-Trends-and-Statistics





In 2020 the global mobile industry is poised for evolution with the development of 5G well underway. While it is not yet possible to assess the full impact of 5G; if predictions are correct then we will soon see both a transformation and disruption occurring to both the mobile sector and many associated industries.

While we wait for this evolution to fully unfold; the industry is not sitting still with significant investment being directed towards deploying and upgrading 4G LTE technology - as it is required to underpin 5G. Capital expenditure is being focused towards deploying fibre-based broadband networks, as these will also be required as the backbone for 5G.

BuddeComm notes that ultimately, the operators are very focused on the bottom-line and increasing revenues is a top priority given the number of markets which are now saturated in terms of mobile subscriber growth.

In the emerging markets, which often still rely heavily on 3G, and even 2G technology; we are seeing a resurgence in the use of mobile satellite for such areas. The global governing industry bodies, like the United Nations and Global Mobile Suppliers Association, are very keen to see the emerging markets gain access to improved mobile services to ensure they have access to important social and economic communications and services.

This BuddeComm report explores the key issues impacting upon the global mobile industry and is supported by key subscriber statistics for both mobile and mobile broadband. The report provides global statistics on mobile technologies, mobile revenue and CAPEX and mobile data.

For further information on 5G, see separate report: BuddeComm Intelligence Report - 5G Global Trends and Leading Regional Countries.

Kylie Wansink, February 2020

Key developments:

Mobile penetration continues to vary widely throughout the world in 2020.

There are a large number of consumers with multiple mobile subscriptions globally.

It is Asia which is expected to drive future growth in the mobile sector and it already accounts for the most mobile subscribers worldwide.

While 4G LTE has a good penetration in many markets of the world; there are some developing countries where there is still a mix of 2G and 3G networks in use, especially in more rural and poorer districts.

Low cost affordable handsets and second-hand devices are also popular in the emerging markets.

The number of Wi-Fi hotspot around the world continues to grow, driven by the consumers, businesses, Wi-Fi providers, and Telecom operators.

Table of Contents

Global mobile market analysis – 2020 Mobile economy is a key focus area Value-add services are important CoronaVirus and its impact on the mobile industry Mobile plays an important role in digital inclusion Mobile satellite is important for emerging markets

Global mobile market - key statistics Global mobile subscriptions 5G subscriptions forecast Smart phone shipments Global mobile technologies

Global mobile broadband statistics Global mobile broadband subscriptions Regional mobile broadband penetration Mobile data traffic

4G LTE – the dominant mobile technology LTE and spectrum use Other LTE trends Global LTE statistics

Global VoLTE overview

Global WiFi market

Mobile industry financial insights Global mobile revenue and CAPEX

Conclusion

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Number of operators and countries investing in 5G - 2019

Table 2 – Global – unique mobile subscribers – 2010 - 2020

Table 3 – Regional - mobile subscriptions (including multiples) – 2014 – 2019

Table 4 – Regional – ITU - mobile subscription penetration (including multiples) – 2014 – 2019

Table 5 – Global - Top 10 public telecoms operators by revenue – 2018

Table 6 – Global – 5G mobile subscription forecast – 2020 – 2023

Table 7 – Global – smart phone shipments – 2016 – 2020

Table 8 – Global – market share of mobile technologies – 2018

Table 9 – Global – active multiple mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 – 2020

Table 10 – Global active mobile broadband penetration – developed versus developing markets - 2014 – 2019

Table 11 – Regional – mobile broadband penetration – 2014 – 2019

Table 12 - Regional – active mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 - 2019

Table 13 – Global LTE subscriptions – 2012 – 2019

Table 14 – Global LTE network commitments – 2014; 2019

Table 15 – 4G LTE mobile subscriber market share by region – 2019

Table 16 – Global VoLTE subscriptions – 2017 - 2024

Table 17 – Global number of public Wi-Fi hotspots – 2019 - 2022

Table 18 – Global - mobile revenue – 2018 - 2025

Table 19 – Global – mobile CAPEX by major region/country – 2018; 2025

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Current mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration rates in countries to benefit from the Kacific-1 satellite

Chart 2 – Global – market share of mobile technologies - 2018

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – VoLTE history: data first, voice second

Exhibit 2 – Homespots





Click here to access the report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/BuddeComm-Intelligence-Report-The-Global-Mobile-Market-in-2020-Industry-Trends-and-Statistics

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.