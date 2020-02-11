BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Support for Canadian Dollar-Backed QCAD Stablecoin by Stablecorp (3iQ and Mavennet Systems) 

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (netcoins.ca), a leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, is pleased to announce that it has launched support for Stablecorp’s new Canadian dollar-backed QCAD effective immediately via its OTC trading desk and Netcoins.app trading platform.



Canada Stablecorp Inc. is a joint venture between 3iQ, Canada’s largest crypto asset manager and Mavennet Systems, a leader in blockchain development. QCAD is Stablecorp’s first product release and is a digital asset with the stability of the Canadian dollar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain by utilizing the ERC-20 standard and enjoys the full benefits of enabling seamless settlement and full traceability. Stablecorp plans to extend the asset to other networks in the future.

QCAD is the first Canadian dollar stablecoin designed for the mass market, according to Jean Desgagne, CEO of Canada Stablecorp, “Canada can now be included as a country that is addressing the digitization of traditional currencies and providing a robust payment and settlement solution. QCAD represents a significant opportunity to set a new standard of transparency and auditability in digital currencies and will help drive trust and mass adoption of stablecoins.”

“Netcoins is absolutely thrilled to be part of this historic moment in Canadian finance. The ability to send and receive Canadian Dollars around the world instantly via QCAD, with almost zero fees, or limits, is an absolute game-changer. Netcoins main goal is to help Canadians learn about and access digital currencies, and partnering with Stablecorp on the QCAD launch aligns perfectly with this goal,” said Mitchell Demeter, President of Netcoins.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

