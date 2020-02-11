Friendable’s New Dating App Poised to Capture its Share of $2.2 Billion Spent on Dating Apps Last Year Alone

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to provide additional insight into an ever expanding, online and mobile dating marketplace. As the Company’s app nears release, these latest statistics identify Friendable’s opportunity to capture its share of the market.



On February 7, 2020, “CNET” Published an article titled “Consumers are spending money on dating apps” by James Martin.

According to the article and data culled from App Annie's “State of Mobile” Report, which came out earlier in the year and cited money spent was double what was spent two years ago. (Source: App Annie “State of Mobile” Report) It also drills into what exactly these consumers are spending their money on, with many apps offering subscriptions. Even free apps offer premium versions or features in addition to letting people swipe to their heart's content.

The article goes on to state that online dating is becoming increasingly popular. It cites a Stanford University study from 2019 found that 39% of heterosexual couples that met in 2017, met online. The number was even higher for same-sex couples, coming in at 65%. Though the average amount of money each person spent varies from app to app, the report found that some apps snag about $90 per year.

“These statistics have only reinforced our decision to push forward with our next version of the Friendable dating app. We also believe our message of “Everything starts with Friendship” will resonate with an increasing audience of online and mobile daters, who are showing their willingness to spend what it takes to meet someone special online or with a mobile app. Friendable has spent many months identifying features, rebuilding and positioning our new app and we believe we have the correct design, features and incentives to deliver paying subscribers to the Friendable app in short order. Stay tuned as our next step is the submission of the apps for approval in the Apple and Google Play stores,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smart phone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

