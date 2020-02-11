Workplace Drug Testing Expert Nina French Joins Hound Labs as Senior Vice President of Employer Solutions

Marijuana legalization and low unemployment driving massive change in employee drug testing practices

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs Inc., creator of the world’s first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer, announced today that Ms. Nina French, a nationally-recognized expert in workplace drug testing, has joined the Hound Labs team as its Senior Vice President of Employer Solutions. French will lead the team developing drug testing solutions for employers, including the Hound Labs charter customer program launching in late Q1 2020. French will also be instrumental in working with strategic partners in the employee drug testing industry and introducing the Hound® marijuana breathalyzer to employers across a wide range of industries. Her expertise in the employer screening industry and her insight into the future of workplace drug testing will help Hound Labs tailor solutions for employers who want to balance safety and fairness in the workplace.



Formerly a co-founder and managing partner for Current Consulting Group, LLC (CCG), French is an expert in substance abuse testing. With nearly 30 years of experience in all aspects of drug-free workplace operations, product development, and sales strategy, her unique expertise will allow her to provide strategic insight to Hound Labs’ partners and customers as they establish workplace drug testing policies and procedures for the new decade. Her guidance will support a holistic approach to changing existing workplace drug testing policies to accommodate both employer and employee desire for safety and fairness through the latest developments in science and technology.

“I’ve been in the workplace screening market for over 30 years and have experienced first-hand the challenges associated with drug testing and occupational health services,” said Larry White, COO & President of Employment Background Investigations, Inc. (EBI), a national provider of background screening with clients across a wide variety of industries. “Nina’s knowledge of the industry and her ability to assess a business’s strengths and weaknesses and make impactful recommendations that deliver real value is parallel to none. Nina takes a progressive approach, understands the current market and legislative landscape, and will continue to influence the industry as it evolves.”

This progressive approach is critical for employers and the drug testing industry as they scramble to adapt drug testing practices in the wake of marijuana legalization in 34 states. Employers need to be able to identify very recent marijuana use because peak impairment only lasts for a few hours after smoking, but current tests do not provide that information. Oral fluid, blood, urine, and hair tests can measure THC1 for days or even weeks after someone last used marijuana and therefore do not provide enough information for employers to determine whether employees used marijuana recently and may be jeopardizing workplace safety, or last week and are no longer impaired.

"In my previous role as managing partner with CCG, employers contacted me because they knew marijuana legalization had momentum, and they needed solutions like the Hound marijuana breathalyzer to help them identify recent marijuana use related to work hours – not use from the prior weekend,” said French. “The tight labor market has created a sense of urgency. Employers know that if they do not figure out how to create drug testing policies that balance safety and fairness, they will lose talent and profits to their competitors.”

Current marijuana drug tests were developed when marijuana use was illegal. The efficacy of oral fluid, blood, urine, and hair tests to measure use from days or months earlier was helpful when employers had “zero-tolerance” policies that prohibited use of marijuana because it was uniformly classified as an illegal substance. Unlike other tests, the Hound marijuana breathalyzer measures THC in breath for only a few hours after smoking, which aligns with the peak impairment window identified by global researchers2. The ability to pinpoint recent use helps employers understand which employees have used legally and responsibly outside of work hours and which have used recently enough to possibly impact job performance. This is critical to employers who want to evolve their use policies so that they are not required to fire or discipline employees for lifestyle choices that are unrelated to impairment on the job.

“We have heard from thousands of employers over the years who are looking for tools that allow them to retain employees and maintain safety,” said Dr. Mike Lynn, CEO and co-founder of Hound Labs, Inc. “Nina’s experience in the drug testing industry is unparalleled, allowing her to help key industry stakeholders reframe the challenges created by marijuana legalization and look at these challenges as opportunities to make changes that will have long-term benefits. Nina will have an immediate impact helping the company to build partnerships with drug testing providers and help employers from around the world navigate the new landscape of marijuana legalization.”

1 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

2 According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “typical marijuana smokers experience a high that lasts approximately 2 hours” – https://bit.ly/370uCI6

