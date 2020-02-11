Manitoba Students See How One Decision Can Take Them “Over The Edge” in MADD Canada Presentation

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute in Winnipeg will see a powerful new film about the risks of impaired driving on Thursday as MADD Canada’s 2019-2020 School Assembly Program, Over the Edge, continues its tour of schools across Manitoba.



Over the Edge, depicts the tragic and permanent consequences of impaired driving. It is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12 to get them talking about how they can make responsible choices and protect themselves and their peers. Shown on a giant screen in an auditorium or gymnasium setting, the 45-minute presentation features a fictional story where teens are faced with making choices about alcohol and/or drug consumption and driving. That fictional story is followed by emotional interviews with real-life victims of impaired driving.

Thursday’s screening is one of 109 School Assembly Program presentations being directly sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: February 13 at 9:30 a.m. Location: Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, 720 Alverstone Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2H1 Guests: Satvir Jatana, Vice-President, Employee and Community Engagement, Manitoba Public Insurance

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving.

To see a clip of the new program, visit the School Programs page on the MADD Canada web site at: https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/.

To RSVP for the event, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.



