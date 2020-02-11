Automation as a Service Market to Soar at a CAGR of 25.3% By 2026

According to a new report added by Big Market Research, the Automation as a Service market is anticipated to garner $12.36 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2019 to 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report offers latest industry trends and future predictions, allowing you to identify the top factors and end users that are boosting the revenue growth of the automation as a service market.As per the report, the advent of robotic technologies in operational systems is a major factor expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing requirement for autonomous systems that are capable of handling huge amount of data in today’s digital world is accountable for the growth of the global market.

The research report of Automation as a Service market also offers an overview of each market segment including component, business function, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the report categorizes the market into solution and services. Based on business function, the report divides the market into information technology, sales and marketing, operations, finance, human resources, and others. By enterprise size, the report classifies the market into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the report bifurcates the market into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, the report analyses the market across various regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Lastly, the research report lists some of the top market players in the market. It mentions their strategic initiatives and offers a brief about their business. The key players listed in this report include Blue Prism Limited, Automation Anywhere, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., NICE Robotic Automation, and UiPath. Analysts have also stated research and development activities of these companies and offered complete information about their existing products and services.

