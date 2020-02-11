Private Tutoring Market Is Expected to Hit Around USD 177,621 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research

Private Tutoring Market

Global Private Tutoring Market expected to generate around USD 177,621 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2018 and 2026

Global Private Tutoring Market expected to generate around USD 177,621 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2018 and 2026” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Private Tutoring Market by Type (Online, and Blended) and by End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2026”. According to the report, the global private tutoring market was valued at approximately USD 96,218 million in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 177,621 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2018 and 2026.

Private tutoring, also known as shadow tutoring, is a type of structured set of educational activities that are developed outside of the school. The main objective of private tutoring is to improve student performance related to academics. It provides one-on-one educational assistance to students, from elementary school to college.

Browse the full “Private Tutoring Market by Type (Online, and Blended) and by End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/private-tutoring-market

The increasing competition among the students for getting admission into renowned colleges is likely to fuel the private tutoring market across the globe in the future. With the increase in income, parents are willingly enrolling their children to private tutorials to manage their children’s learning requirements in a better way. The growing number of students enrolling in private tutoring due to cut-throat competition in competitive exams is another factor anticipated to drive the private tutoring market globally in the years ahead.

Get free Research Report Sample PDF on this Study - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/private-tutoring-market

The private tutoring market is divided based on type and end-user. Based on the type, the market for private tutoring is bifurcated into blended and online. As the online teaching techniques have been introduced recently and the teaching staff is not efficiently trained with its usage, the blended segment held the largest share of the private tutoring market in the year 2017. By end-user, the private tutoring market is divided into preschool children, primary school students, middle school students, high school students, and college students. The rising competition among the students for getting to renowned colleges and the growing awareness about private tutoring among both the parents and students are likely to fuel the growth of high school student segment in the upcoming years. This segment held around a 29% share of the global private tutoring market.

By region, the global private tutoring market includes Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American private tutoring market held the largest share of the global private tutoring market in 2017, owing to the well-established educational system, a large number of immigration students, and rising competition. The European market is likely to propel to grow at a high rate in the upcoming years, due to the increase in the awareness about private tutorials and the introduction of new technologies. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the highest rate of growth in the future, owing to increasing awareness about the importance of education and rising investments related to education. The Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African markets are anticipated to show steady growth over the estimated timeframe, due to the increasing students desire to obtain education from reputed national and international institutes.

Request for Discount or Customization on This Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestdiscount/private-tutoring-market

Some key players of the global private tutoring market are Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, Chegg, Eduboard, EF Education First, iTutorGroup, Kaplan, Mandarin Rocks, Manhattan Review, MindLaunch, New Oriental, TAL Education, TutorZ, Web International English, and Xueda Education, among others.

This report segments the global private tutoring market into:

Global Private Tutoring Market: Type Analysis

Online

Blended

Global Private Tutoring Market: End-User Analysis

Preschool Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

Global Private Tutoring Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.