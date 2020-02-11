Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Kingdom of Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing aimed at barrack of National Army of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist bombing aimed at the barrack of the National Army of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, which resulted in the death of a soldier. The Ministry extends its condolences to the brotherly government and people of Algeria and to the family of the victim.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in its efforts to eradicate terrorism and its support to all the measures it takes to establish peace and security. The Ministry reiterates its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.



